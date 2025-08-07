How Vision 2050 will power renewable energy revolution

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has officially unveiled Dira 2050—an ambitious blueprint that sets the country on course to becoming a high-income, industrialised nation. Central to this transformation is the effective use of the country’s abundant human capital, particularly its growing youth population, and a strategic shift towards clean and sustainable energy.

While hydropower has traditionally dominated the energy landscape—with the near-completion of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station standing as a key milestone—Vision 2050 signals a broader commitment to renewable energy. The overarching goal is to ensure near-universal electricity access by 2050, a target that could radically improve the socio-economic status of rural Tanzanians, where electrification has historically lagged behind.

Tanzania’s geographical position makes it one of Africa’s most suitable nations for solar energy investments. However, actual investments have fallen short of expectations since the initial introduction of solar power in the country.

At the national level, the Kishapu Solar Power Project in Shinyanga Region stands out as the government’s most significant push into renewable energy to date. Estimated at over $129 million, the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco)-developed project is set to become the country’s largest grid-connected solar facility. In Zanzibar, the Makunduchi Solar PV Project is also expected to come online between 2026 and 2027.

Solar’s role in transforming rural livelihoods

Despite these flagship projects, the day-to-day presence of solar energy remains limited to small-time vendors selling solar-powered torches or Bluetooth speakers. Yet experts argue that solar power holds the key to transforming rural communities into productive economic hubs by providing reliable and sustainable electricity.

Mr Jafari Mangachi, Country Managing Director of Power-Blox—a Swiss-engineered solar solutions provider working in rural and residential Tanzania—believes the potential is immense.

“Rural communities can truly earn income, embrace clean energy, and have a reliable power source to fuel their economic activities,” he said.

Vision 2050 demonstrates a clear political commitment to renewables that was once lacking, fuelling renewed interest from investors like Power-Blox. But government backing alone will not suffice.

Mr Mangachi stressed the need for the involvement of financial institutions to help scale the solar revolution. Drawing on Ethiopia’s example, where community banks helped link solar providers with small-scale traders through flexible monthly payment plans, he pointed to a success story worth emulating.

There, solar-powered businesses, ranging from barbershops to phone-charging kiosks and football match viewings—reported monthly income increases from as little as $6 to over $200. Such outcomes illustrate how consistent and reliable electricity access can elevate entrepreneurs and entire communities.

Solar energy is not new to sub-Saharan Africa, or Tanzania. However, the initial boom in cheap, small-scale imports created an environmental and public health challenge, as discarded devices contributed to widespread pollution.

“We have moved past that phase,” Mr Mangachi noted. “Technology has advanced. Our lithium batteries can now produce 1.3 kilowatts and last for 8 to 10 years.” The company’s modular “scaling” technology allows older batteries to be combined with new ones—like Lego blocks—thus avoiding waste. “You don't throw away what you had before,” he added. A 1.3-kilowatt unit can power a household with three lights, a refrigerator, a television, and phone charging.

In rural Tanzania, this addresses the most immediate energy needs: lighting homes and businesses, and connecting entrepreneurs via mobile phones to essential markets—from fertiliser dealers to buyers of farm produce. “One of our Power-Blox units can charge up to 40 mobile phones,” Mr Mangachi said.

Lessons from the region

The impact of solar energy in neighbouring countries offers a useful benchmark. In Ethiopia, more than 1,500 households have been electrified through solar systems, with over 600 phones charged daily. After rolling out a payment plan, 92 percent of users successfully completed their payments within a year—an achievement that inspired Mangachi, a Tanzanian national, to introduce the model back home.

However, rural energy investments must align with residents’ financial capacities. Partnerships with microfinance institutions are crucial to designing payment structures that match the income patterns of rural entrepreneurs.

According to Mr Mangachi, a single solar kit can power a health centre, barbershop, restaurant, grocery shop, phone charging station, or even a public football screening venue, a particularly profitable option in football-loving Tanzania, where Simba and Yanga matches draw large crowds. Negotiations with financial institutions are ongoing to determine suitable down payments for rural entrepreneurs to access the systems and begin generating income.

From rural villages to urban centres

Access to electricity not only enhances business operations but also expands educational and digital opportunities. With internet connectivity, youth in remote areas can gain knowledge and tools to solve everyday challenges—and potentially launch businesses of their own.

Bridging the rural-urban electricity gap is one of the surest ways to eliminate poverty and promote inclusive growth.

Mr Mangachi warned, however, against flooding the market with substandard equipment: “Sometimes people buy solar panels in January, and a few months later they’re unusable. We hope technology can address that.”

Urban residential areas such as Dar es Salaam and Mwanza are also part of Power-Blox’s future plans. Mangachi said the company will roll out solar kits capable of supplying 5, 10, or 15 kilowatts—an alternative to the diesel generators that currently contribute to noise and environmental pollution in cities.

From remote clinics and kiosks to urban households and national power grids, solar energy offers a path towards a more equitable and sustainable energy future. As Tanzania embarks on its Dira 2050 journey, renewable energy—especially solar—will be instrumental in achieving its goals.