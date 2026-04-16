Six cohorts graduate from poverty under Mercy Corps initiative

Tabora. Global humanitarian and development organisation Mercy Corps held first in-country poverty graduation ceremony in Tanzania for beneficiaries of its economic inclusion initiatives targeting marginalised communities in refugee settlements and host areas.
The graduation scheduled held on April 14 and 15 involved six cohorts in Tabora Region, the organisation said in a statement yesterday.
The Delivering Resilient Enterprise and Market Systems (Dreams) programme operates in Ulyankulu, Mishamo and Katumba, where long-standing settlement dynamics and limited investment have contributed to persistent livelihood challenges.