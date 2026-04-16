Tanzania backs resolution to grant Arab Parliament observer status

Dar es Salaam.Tanzania’s Parliament has supported a resolution granting observer status to the Arab Parliament within the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM-PN).

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Daniel Sillo made the remarks on April 15, 2026 while addressing the 5th Meeting of Parliaments of the NAM-PN held at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Mr Sillo represented Speaker of the National Assembly Mussa Azzan Zungu at the meeting and was accompanied by MP Elibariki Kingu.

He said Tanzania’s Parliament supports the resolution aimed at granting the Arab Parliament observer status within the parliamentary network.

“The Parliament of Tanzania supports the resolution to grant observer status to the Arab Parliament within the NAM-PN framework,” Mr Sillo said during the meeting.

According to the resolution, member parliaments recognised the importance of strengthening relations with other international institutions as part of efforts to enhance institutional development and improve the effectiveness of the network.

The resolution also took into account a formal request submitted by the Arab Parliament seeking observer status within the parliamentary body.

Once granted the status, the Arab Parliament will participate in meetings and activities of NAM-PN as an observer, a move expected to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance shared goals among member states of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The decision adopted by member parliaments, including Tanzania, reflects a commitment to strengthening cooperation between Tanzania and Arab countries represented under the Arab Parliament.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian parliamentary representatives attending meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul used the Women’s Forum to promote the country ahead of the 153rd IPU Assembly scheduled to be held in Tanzania in October 2026.

Members of Parliament representing Tanzania took part in the forum held on April 15 at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel, where they invited delegates to attend the upcoming assembly in large numbers.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ambassador Dr Pindi Chana assured participants that Tanzania is a safe destination.

“Tanzania is safe under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and we welcome you to attend the 153rd IPU Assembly that will be held in our country in October,” she said.