Tanzania online content creators call for tougher action against inflammatory posts

Mbeya. Online content creators in Mbeya have urged the government to strengthen enforcement against people who write, publish and circulate inflammatory content on social media, saying tougher action is needed to curb misinformation and prevent public unrest.

They also encouraged fellow content creators to use social media to create economic opportunities rather than spread content that fuels tension and panic.

The calls were made on July 16 during a two-day seminar organised under the Dumisha Amani Project, funded by the United Nations Peace and Development Fund (UNPDF) through the UN Secretary-General's Peacebuilding Fund.

Participants said that, just as the government has established a special fund to support content creators, there should also be effective legal mechanisms to hold accountable those who publish and disseminate inflammatory information.

Mr Heneliko Malo said social media offered significant opportunities for economic empowerment if used responsibly, instead of being exploited to spread divisive content.

"Social media offered significant opportunities for economic empowerment if used responsibly, instead of being exploited to spread divisive content.

"Some people misuse social media simply to attract more followers or readers. We should use these platforms for positive purposes and avoid publishing content that incites hatred or unrest. Authorities should monitor such activities and take appropriate action against offenders," he said.

Ms Vaileth Mwakalinga urged content creators to verify information before publishing it rather than focusing solely audiences.

She said regular training was essential to improve professional skills and help creators understand both the benefits and risks associated with social media.

"Training helps us improve our knowledge, creativity and content production skills. Those who lack knowledge should be educated, but those who deliberately violate ethical standards for personal gain should face legal action," she said.

Another participant, Mr Given Kitunda, popularly known as Docho, said unethical content creators were contributing to the spread of misinformation and public panic.

He urged the government to strengthen oversight of the sector and take action against unregistered or irresponsible content creators.

"We appreciate the government's initiative to establish a special fund for content creators. However, those operating without registration or professional standards are damaging the industry's reputation and should be held accountable," he said.

Mbeya Regional Community Development Officer, Mr Elukaga Mwalukasa, said the government recognised the growing importance of digital content creators and was committed to building their capacity to help them operate professionally and benefit from opportunities in the digital economy.

"We want them to use social media responsibly, follow professional and unlock economic opportunities. The government values young people and will continue supporting them," he said.

Dumisha Amani Project Officer, Mr Edmund Mbigili, said the initiative aims to equip young content creators with the skills needed to use digital platforms productively while promoting peace and countering harmful online content.