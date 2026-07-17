Botswana President Duma Boko's blunt relationship advice sparks Africa wide debate

Gaborone . Botswana President Duma Boko has ignited widespread debate across Africa after delivering an unusually candid message on relationships, urging people not to remain in unhealthy unions at the expense of their peace and wellbeing.

Speaking during an address to members of the Botswana Defence Force, President Boko stressed that while marriage is an important institution, no one should feel compelled to endure toxic relationships that lead to suffering or violence.

The President emphasised that he was not promoting divorce, but rather encouraging couples to prioritise respect, harmony and personal safety.

He said relationships should never descend into abuse, urging those facing irreconcilable differences to separate peacefully instead of allowing situations to escalate into tragedy.

His remarks quickly spread across social media, with clips of the speech attracting millions of views and prompting heated debate. Many praised Boko for openly addressing an issue often considered taboo, describing his message as honest, compassionate and timely.

Others, however, argued that his comments could weaken the institution of marriage and encourage couples to separate rather than work through their differences.

The discussion has since spread beyond Botswana, reigniting conversations across Africa about healthy relationships, emotional wellbeing and the importance of leaving abusive partnerships before they turn violent.

Boko's remarks come as Botswana continues to strengthen efforts to combat gender-based violence, with the President repeatedly calling for greater restraint, mutual respect and emotional maturity in resolving personal conflicts.