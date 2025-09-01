Tanzania seeks leadership role in Africa’s data protection, digital economy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has stepped up efforts to position itself as a regional leader in data governance with the development of a National Data Governance Framework.

Experts say the initiative will not only safeguard the country’s digital sovereignty but could also make Tanzania a role model across Africa.

The plan was outlined during a stakeholder engagement meeting held in Dar es Salaam on Friday August 29 under the theme ‘Collaborative Development of Tanzania’s National Data Governance Framework’.

Government officials, industry experts and private sector players mapped out a roadmap expected to deliver the framework by January 2026.

The framework is expected to anchor Tanzania’s digital transformation agenda and strengthen its role in Africa’s emerging data-driven economy.

The director of ICT Systems Development at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Mr Mohamed Mashaka, described the framework as central to Tanzania’s digital economy ambitions.

“As a country, we cannot live in isolation, especially in the digital space,” he said.

“Data moves from one nation to another. We need guiding principles to determine how we safeguard information, how we share it, and how we dispose of it,” he added.

Mr Mashaka said data has become a national asset that can fuel innovation and economic growth if well managed. He linked the initiative to the launch of the Digital Economy Blueprint in 2023, which prioritised harnessing ICT for competitiveness.

“For us, the framework is not only about security but also about creating value. Data, including space data, has immense potential. By having strong policies, regulations and standards, we can ensure our data benefits citizens,” he said.

ICT infrastructure investments

According to the director of infrastructure at the ministry, Mr Leo Magomba, Tanzania’s readiness for this transition is supported by extensive ICT investments.

He noted that the National ICT Broadband Backbone has connected most districts and is linked with neighbouring countries to enable smoother cross-border data flows. Submarine cables also provide global connectivity.

The country has also established six Internet Exchange Points, allowing local data to circulate internally without routing abroad.

“We now have local data centres and exchange points that keep information within Tanzania. In the past, even local emails had to travel outside before returning, but today we can exchange data internally,” Mr Magomba explained.

Broadband penetration in populated areas has surpassed 90 percent, while rural coverage continues to expand through large-scale communication tower projects. More than 1,000 schools have already been connected to the internet, with plans to cover all 27,000 by 2030.





Protecting citizens’ data

The establishment of the Personal Data Protection Commission in 2024 marked a turning point in Tanzania’s data governance journey. The commission is mandated to protect citizens’ data and enforce compliance among public and private institutions.

Digital rights advocate Ms Halima Mwenda, from Digital Trust Tanzania, said the new framework would strengthen accountability.

“Citizens worry about how their information is collected, shared and sometimes exploited by third parties. A clear governance system reassures people that their rights are protected. This is how trust in digital services is built,” she said.

Analysts say Tanzania’s efforts could inspire other East African Community (EAC) member states, many of which are struggling with issues such as data localisation and cyber-security.

The African Union’s Data Policy Framework, adopted in 2022, urges member states to build national systems aligned with continental principles. By aligning its initiative with AU and UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) efforts, Tanzania is positioning itself within continental and global conversations.

Private companies in fintech, e-commerce and telecommunications see the framework as vital for growth. Chief Data Officer at a leading mobile money provider, Mr Charles Mbaga, said clear regulations reduce investor concerns.

“Without a strong governance framework, investors hesitate to expand digital services due to regulatory uncertainty and data risks. A transparent system encourages innovation and creates opportunities for start-ups to use data responsibly,” he said.