Tanzania tightens oversight of creative economy, cuts fees to spur compliance

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s creative economy is undergoing a major transformation, with barbers, hairdressers, photographers, graphic designers, painters and other creative professionals now required to register with the National Arts Council (Basata) in order to operate legally.

The new directive follows revised Basata regulations published in the Government Gazette on June 30, 2025. The move marks a historic step in formally recognising and regulating sectors that have long operated informally, signalling a shift towards a more structured and inclusive creative industry.

As part of the reforms, Basata has halved its entry fees, reducing the registration cost from Sh40,000 to Sh20,000, with an annual renewal fee set at Sh10,000.

The council said the changes are designed to bring creatives closer to government support systems and enable them to access opportunities such as funding from the national arts fund.

“Our aim is not to be their dream killers,” the council said in a statement that responded to questions from The Citizen.

“Our goal is to bring them closer to government so they can access opportunities such as funding from the national arts fund,” it added.

The council’s mandate now covers three broad categories: music, performing arts, and creative arts. Creative arts now formally include barbering, hairdressing, photography, painting, and graphic design — with Basata describing even salon services as a form of fashion innovation.

“Today if you go to a salon and get a new hairstyle, the barber has used creativity. Or if you go bald and they fix artificial hair on your head, that is also creativity at work,” Basata explained.

Officials said formalising the sector would not only ensure recognition but also strengthen its contribution to the economy through job creation.

“Many successful artists have been able to provide employment to others, where you find an artist with a lawyer, an accountant, and other people managing their work. If all these people depend on one artist, it means jobs are being created,” the council said.

Industry reaction

The reforms have sparked mixed reactions among practitioners. While many see the changes as a sign of progress, they also warn that low awareness could hinder compliance.

Avila Chaula, widely known as Allie Stylist and a member of the Tanzania Hairdressers’ Association, welcomed the reforms and said they provide new opportunities.

“Hairdressing is now officially under Basata’s oversight, and they have become mentors for us. However, many stylists still don’t know about these requirements,” she said.

Ms Chaula stressed that registration is required for every stylist, not just salon owners, and added that being registered opens doors internationally. “Once registered, it’s much easier to get visas and permits for international work.

If I want to travel to China or the U.S. for a job, being formally recognised by Basata makes the process smoother,” she explained. For barbers, the regulations are entirely new but are seen as a potential avenue for financial empowerment.

“I have been a barber for several years now, and I have never come across such a requirement. But if the government has created a good system to recognise us and enable us to access loans, then I think this will be a good move that will help lift us up when we face difficulties,” said Mr Dulla Hamadi, a barber from Sinza.

Hairdresser Habiba Mohammed of Kijitonyama echoed similar views, saying that registration will be meaningful only if it leads to tangible benefits. “If the Council recognises me and I can access loans, then that will be a very positive step,” she said.

Wider implications

Basata clarified that even media houses must register if they engage in organising artistic events such as shows or festivals, except for film-related activities which remain under the Tanzania Film Board.

The council acknowledged complaints from salon owners whose businesses have been closed in the past, explaining that such enforcement actions usually result from joint operations with agencies such as the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela).

Industry observers say the reforms have the potential to activate a largely informal sector, broaden its tax contribution, and give it a stronger voice in national economic planning — but only if awareness campaigns reach practitioners countrywide.