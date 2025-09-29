Tanzania, Fujian enter into cultural partnership

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and China’s Fujian Province have taken a significant step towards strengthening cultural and heritage ties following the signing of a new partnership during a Fujian tourism promotion event held yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

The agreement, signed between the National Museum of Tanzania and the Fujian Museum of China, seeks to deepen collaboration in research, preservation and tourism promotion.

National Museum of Tanzania director general Noel Lwoga described the partnership as a milestone for cultural diplomacy.

“Through joint research, preservation efforts and tourism promotion, we aim to create meaningful opportunities that benefit both our peoples and deepen our shared understanding,” Dr Lwoga said.

The collaboration will cover joint scientific research on cultural heritage, exchange of museum collections to enrich exhibitions, preservation of tangible and intangible heritage and promotion of cultural tourism.

Dr Lwoga said the partnership builds on a recent visit to a cultural and tourism promotion event in Fujian by National Museum of Tanzania researcher Wilbard Lema.

Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations, forged by previous generations and strengthened today.

“Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-Tanzania relations have maintained a high level of development. Political trust has deepened, economic cooperation has yielded fruitful results and cultural ties have flourished,” she said.

Ms Chen described Fujian as a province of natural beauty and cultural richness, known for landmarks such as Mount Wuyi and Gulangyu Island.

“Tourism serves as an important bridge connecting our peoples,” she said, adding that improved travel opportunities would allow more Tanzanians to experience Fujian’s culture, jasmine tea and the traditional melodies of Nanyin music.

The ambassador also underscored Fujian’s economic role, noting that many enterprises from the province are “going global” and sharing development opportunities with African partners.

“Within the framework of FOCAC and the Belt and Road Initiative, Fujian can serve as a new bridge for cultural and economic ties.”