New mining rules force joint ventures to boost citizen participation

Dodoma. The government has announced new amendments to the Mining (Local Content) Regulations aimed at strengthening the participation of indigenous Tanzanian companies and financial institutions in the country’s mining sector.

Published under Government Notice No. 563 of September 12, 2025, the amendments introduce stricter requirements for foreign companies, new compliance timelines, and additional sub-plans for local content reporting.

One of the most significant changes is the requirement for non-indigenous companies seeking to supply goods or services to mining contractors, subcontractors, licensees, or the State Mining Corporation to form joint ventures with local firms.

These joint ventures must include an indigenous Tanzanian company that is 100 percent citizen-owned and operating in the same line of business.

According to the notice the local partner is required to hold at least 20 percent equity, unless the goods and services fall under an exemption which is set to be published separately.

The regulations also introduce a new provision requiring the Mining Commission to publish, in the Gazette and other platforms, a list of goods and services that must be supplied exclusively by Tanzanian-owned firms.

Further, the amendments expand the scope of local content plans. Companies must now include both a banking services sub-plan and a procurement sub-plan in their submissions.

In addition, if the Mining Commission fails to respond to a revised local content plan within 50 working days, the plan will be deemed automatically approved.

The updated framework also redefines thresholds for sole-sourced contracts. Any mining-related contract valued at more than the equivalent of $10,000 will now require stricter scrutiny and compliance with local content rules.

Other technical adjustments include revisions to prequalification requirements for bidders, clarification of reporting obligations, and the inclusion of the Director of the Mineral Audit and Trading Department in the oversight framework.

The notice which was signed by Minister for Minerals, Mr Anthony Mavunde aims at reforms that are intended to deepen local participation, build capacity among Tanzanian companies, and ensure the country benefits more equitably from its mineral wealth.