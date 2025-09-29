Do you know what your child consumes on social media?

Dar es Salaam. Social media is now a central part of children’s daily lives. It entertains, connects and even educates.

Yet experts warn that children are increasingly exposed to inappropriate sexual advice and content on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook material that can confuse, mislead, or even harm their mental and emotional development.

Unlike structured sex education, much of this online content is unverified, age-inappropriate and casually presented.

Videos and posts promising ‘relationship tips,’ ‘how-to guides in bed,’ ‘sex position tips’ or sexual life hacks are often aimed at teens but remain easily accessible to younger children.

Secondary school teacher Khamis Shabani said the biggest challenge is correcting misinformation students pick up online.

“Some come to class with half-truths or myths they learned on TikTok or Instagram. It creates unnecessary curiosity. Proper sex education belongs in safe, age-appropriate environments, not on trending videos,” he said, adding that many parents mistakenly assume their children only watch entertainment clips, while hidden in those feeds are adult conversations.

A mother of two, Maria Lugenga, said that constant communication is the most effective defence.

“In our house, I tell my kids there is nothing shameful about asking questions. If they see something confusing on Instagram, I’d rather they ask me directly than believe strangers online,” she said.

Social media enthusiast Bakari Juma noted that the most worrying trend is how such content is packaged as education.

“A child can believe its genuine advice when it’s really adult content. By the time you realize it, the damage is already done,” he said, urging parents to continuously update their knowledge.

“Parents must stay informed, whether by attending community forums, following tech blogs, or engaging with online safety resources,” he added.

On the other hand, Psychologist Shabani Riziki explained that early exposure to sexual content online can distort a child’s understanding of relationships and sexuality.

“It may trigger anxiety, embarrassment, or confusion. In some cases, repeated exposure affects self-esteem and can lead to depression or social withdrawal,” he said, noting that such exposure often pushes children to see themselves prematurely as adults.

He further added that some feel pressured to act older than their age, while others experience shame because they don’t fit the unrealistic images they see.

Mr Riziki emphasized that open dialogue at home is essential because it creates a safe space for children to share what they encounter online.

“Parents should create safe spaces to talk about what children see online, correct misinformation, and replace it with healthy, age-appropriate knowledge,” he said.

Technology expert Dominic Dismas emphasized that parents also need to develop basic digital skills to keep pace with their children.

“It’s important for parents to learn how to use parental control apps, set screen-time limits, and monitor browsing histories. While it may feel like spying, many parents admit it’s a necessary step until children can self-regulate,” he said.

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube do offer restricted modes and family filters to reduce the likelihood of adult-oriented content appearing.

But Dismas added that awareness remains equally important.

“Children can be taught how algorithms work in simple language. If you click it, you’ll see more of it. Once they understand this, they become more cautious about what they watch,” he explained.

In an official response to The Citizen, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said that online child safety is their top priority, alongside the safety of all other users of communication services.

TCRA highlighted that the Online Content Regulations of 2020 and their amendments in 2022 and 2025 set specific requirements for controlling content that could affect the upbringing and well-being of children.

“These regulations specify that licensed content service providers must avoid broadcasting or distributing sexual content, offensive language, or other material inappropriate for children, and must ensure the protection of children against negative influences,” the authority said.

The authority conducts close monitoring of content published, broadcast, or distributed through digital platforms and media outlets in the country.

“When we identify content that affects children, we communicate with the owners of the respective platforms and issue instructions to correct or remove it, in accordance with the existing laws and regulations,” it added.

In addition, TCRA collaborates with parents, teachers, media outlets, and other stakeholders to provide education on productive and safe use of digital technologies.

The main goal is to empower parents and guardians to protect children from the harmful effects of inappropriate content.

“This strategy also includes working with stakeholders to establish Digital Clubs that encourage the proper use of digital technologies,” it shared, noting that these clubs reach children and youth through schools and colleges.