Appointments by Fifa a great milestone: govt

Dar es Salaam. The government has applauded the world football governing body, FIFA, for appointing three prominent Tanzanian football leaders to key international positions, describing the decision as a reflection of the nation’s growing stature in global football governance.

FIFA has confirmed the appointments of Wallace Karia, Hersi Said, and Neema Haji to serve in various international committees, a move that has been widely celebrated across Tanzania’s sporting fraternity.

Karia, who serves as President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and a CAF Executive Committee Member, has been named FIFA’s Beach Soccer Vice Chairman.

Hersi, who is the President of the African Club Association (ACA) and Chairman of Young Africans SC, joins FIFA’s Club Competition Committee, while Neema Haji joins the FIFA Women’s Competitions Committee, in recognition of her significant contributions to the growth of women’s football in Tanzania.

Speaking yesterday, Government Chief Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, described the appointments as a proud moment for Tanzania and a testament to the country’s growing recognition in international sports administration.

Msigwa said the trio’s inclusion in FIFA structures demonstrates global confidence in Tanzanian leadership, professionalism, and football development. “This is a huge achievement, not just for the individuals appointed, but for the entire nation,” said Msigwa.

“FIFA’s trust in our leaders, Karia, Hersi, and Neema, proves that Tanzania is now firmly on the world football map.

Their appointments show that our efforts to strengthen sports governance and professionalism are bearing fruit.” Msigwa commended the TFF and its leadership for their consistent work in transforming football management in the country.

He said the government will continue supporting initiatives that enhance transparency, youth development, and international collaboration in sports.

“President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration has placed sports at the center of national pride and diplomacy.

We believe these appointments will open new doors for cooperation with FIFA and CAF, creating more opportunities for our players, coaches, and administrators,” he added.

The government spokesperson also lauded Engineer Hersi for his contribution to club football, noting his success in elevating Young Africans (Yanga) to continental prominence. Similarly, he praised Karia for his leadership at TFF and within CAF, and Neema for championing women’s football growth in Tanzania.

“Each of them has worked tirelessly to elevate Tanzanian football. Karia’s experience in governance, Hersi’s success in club management, and Neema’s expertise in women’s football make them excellent ambassadors for our nation,” said Msigwa.

He further urged the newly appointed officials to use their positions to promote Tanzanian talent and advocate for greater investment in African football.