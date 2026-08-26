World Cup pushed Tanzania's paid TV subscriptions 8.2%. Can the momentum be sustained?

Dar es Salaam. The number of active paid television decoders in Tanzania rose by 8.18 percent in the three months to June, reversing a six-month decline as football fans prepared to follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Data from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) shows that active paid-TV decoders increased from 2.09 million in March to 2.26 million in June 2026.

The rise came after subscriptions had fallen from 2.3 million in September 2025 to 2.09 million in March this year.

The increase was largely attributed to heightened demand for television services ahead of the World Cup, which was held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Speaking during the recent launch of the TCRA communications sector performance report, Minister for Communications, Information and Technology Angela Kairuki said major sporting events continued to influence demand for broadcasting services.

“The renewed growth was linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held from June 11 to July 19, as football fans increased demand for television services to follow the tournament,” she said.

The figures highlight the continued importance of traditional television despite changing viewing habits, with more Tanzanians increasingly turning to smartphones and internet platforms for news, entertainment and sports content.

The World Cup, however, demonstrated the ability of major live sporting events to drive demand for pay-TV services, particularly among viewers seeking access to live matches. According to TCRA Director General Peter Mwasalyanda, the growth was recorded mainly in direct-to-home (DTH) television services, while digital terrestrial television (DTT) remained largely stagnant.

“The patterns further portray significant growth in DTH and stagnation of DTT technologies in reaching users due to factors including low rollout costs and efficient coverage,” he said.

He added that some cable television subscribers were shifting to DTH services as a result of improved choices and technological innovations, contributing to a decline in cable-TV subscriptions during the quarter.

The regulator said the growth in active decoders reflected increased accessibility to broadcasting services, which play a role in informing, educating and entertaining the public, preserving culture, supporting democracy and social cohesion, enabling emergency communication and contributing to economic growth. Mr Mwasalyanda said the broader communications sector maintained its growth trajectory during the quarter ending June 2026, describing the trend as positive for the country's digital transformation agenda. “This sustained growth is important as it signals positive progress towards realising Tanzania’s overarching digital economy agenda of building an inclusive, resilient, innovative and competitive digital economy,” he said.

He said the agenda was anchored in key policy documents, including the Digital Economy Strategic Framework (2024–2034) and Tanzania Development Vision 2050.