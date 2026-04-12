Yas Tanzania, partners hand over major digital infrastructure to government

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has taken a significant step toward strengthening its digital economy following the handover of 758 communication towers and more than 1,100 kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure to the government.
The milestone project, delivered by a consortium of telecom operators, was officially handed over during a ceremony at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre, presided over by Samia Suluhu Hassan.
The infrastructure was developed under a public-private partnership aimed at accelerating broadband expansion and reinforcing the National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB), a critical component in Tanzania’s digital transformation strategy.
The network includes fibre optic backbone routes spanning key corridors such as Dodoma–Mwanza, Morogoro–Ifakara, and Moshi–Rombo, covering approximately 1,193 kilometres. It also incorporates metro fibre networks across major cities including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya and Dodoma, among others.
Speaking at the event, President Hassan commended the consortium for its role in expanding digital access and enhancing Tanzania’s economic competitiveness through improved connectivity.
“This infrastructure is vital in supporting our national development goals by enabling access to digital services and creating opportunities across sectors,” she said.
Consortium chairman Pierre Canton Bacara said the project demonstrates the impact of collaboration between the government and private sector in delivering large-scale infrastructure.
“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing Tanzania’s broadband agenda and ensuring connectivity reaches more people and businesses across the country,” he said.
He noted that the expanded network is expected to support growth in key sectors including financial services, e-commerce, healthcare and education by improving access to reliable and high-speed internet.
Yas Tanzania played a central role in the project’s implementation, accounting for about one-third of the total sites delivered—261 communication towers. The company also upgraded its entire 2G network footprint to 4G as part of a broader modernisation drive.
The firm said it has invested over Sh1 trillion in network infrastructure and now operates one of the widest 4G and 5G networks in the country, covering more than 95 percent of the population.
The company reaffirmed its focus on expanding connectivity beyond urban centres to underserved and rural communities, supporting inclusive access to digital services.
“As Tanzania advances toward becoming a regional digital hub, continued collaboration between the public and private sectors will be essential in accelerating transformation,” Mr Bacara said.
The consortium also called for continued policy support, including a review of broadband capacity charges, to enhance Tanzania’s position as a regional connectivity hub and increase data traffic through the country.
The handover forms part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda under Vision 2050, which aims to expand access to affordable, reliable and resilient connectivity nationwide.