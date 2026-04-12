Yas Tanzania, partners hand over major digital infrastructure to government

President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, presents an appreciation award to Chief Executive Officer of Yas Tanzania and Chairman of the Consortium of Telco Operators, Pierre Canton Bacara, during the handover ceremony marking the completion of communication towers and the National Fibre Optic Backbone infrastructure at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma.

The award recognises Yas Tanzania’s contribution towards advancing Tanzania’s digital transformation agenda. Looking on (left) is Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki.