CANDID TALK: If he’s a mess, you don’t have to be one too

Have you ever looked at a couple and thought, “Girl, what are you doing?” You see her sparkle fading, her laugh shrinking to a polite cough, her world tightening faster than your favourite jeans after quarantine.

And there he is… Mr Charming Chaos, the unpredictable, emotionally unavailable, or just straight-up toxic. Yet she stays. Why? Let’s unpack this drama, not to shame, but to sashay through the truth.

The bad boy is exciting… Trouble in tight jeans, a rebel with a cause (usually not your happiness), a living, breathing rom-com plot twist.

He’s “danger + redemption”, and somehow you’re cast as the heroine destined to save him.

Here’s the kicker, you actually start believing it. “If I love him hard enough, I’ll fix him.”

Sis, no. You don’t fix him… You just collect emotional bruises like souvenirs.

One minute he’s sweet; the next he ghosts for three days.

That emotional roller coaster? Dopamine central. Your brain is basically addicted to drama, and drama doesn’t come with a seatbelt.

If love was messy when you were growing up, a guy who keeps you guessing can feel…comfortably familiar.

Childhood trauma called; it’s waving from the porch. And when he finally notices you after ignoring you, suddenly you’re the chosen one.

Every tiny compliment feels like a trophy. Congratulations, queen, you just won gold in emotional gymnastics.

So calling danger “sexy” is exhausting. You start excusing gaslighting as “passion”, ignoring red flags as “quirky”, and mistaking volatility for chemistry.

Newsflash… It’s not. You’re not in a Nicholas Sparks movie, you’re starring in a soap opera, and honey, you’re the one doing all the crying.

First, laugh at the drama. There’s nothing more liberating than stepping back and saying, “Wow, he really thinks I have time for this nonsense.”

Humour is a quiet superpower and it shrinks the chaos down to its actual size and reminds you that his antics aren’t worth your stress.

Next, set boundaries like a boss. 'No' means 'no', full stop. Decide what you will and won’t tolerate, and hold that line.

If ghosting him back feels right, go ahead, it can be oddly satisfying to let silence speak louder than a hundred texts.

Then, invest in yourself. Pour energy into therapy, hobbies, and the friends who love you without conditions.

Build a life so vibrant and fulfilling that toxic men fade into the background like forgettable pop songs you once danced to but can’t recall today.

Finally, reimagine love.

True love isn’t about danger or drama… It’s about peace, laughter, and a partner who doesn’t make you question your sanity every other day.

That kind of love isn’t boring, it’s the ultimate thrill… a steady, joyful connection where your heart can rest and grow.

Falling for a bad boy isn’t a love story, it’s cardio for your heart.

And let’s be real: we deserve more than a heart constantly doing push-ups.

Love should lift you, not leave you gasping for air.