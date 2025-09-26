CANDID TALK: If he’s a mess, you don’t have to be one too

Have you ever looked at a couple and thought, “Girl, what are you doing?” You see her sparkle fading, her laugh shrinking to a polite cough, her world tightening faster than your favourite jeans after quarantine.
And there he is… Mr Charming Chaos, the unpredictable, emotionally unavailable, or just straight-up toxic. Yet she stays. Why? Let’s unpack this drama, not to shame, but to sashay through the truth.
The bad boy is exciting… Trouble in tight jeans, a rebel with a cause (usually not your happiness), a living, breathing rom-com plot twist.