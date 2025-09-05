CANDID TALK: Growing up online; When celebrity kids become unwilling influencers

Once upon a time, celebrity babies were cute little surprises on magazine pages. Fast-forward to today, and some toddlers have more followers than most of us ever will.

From viral gender reveals to Instagram accounts that run before a child can even crawl, celebrity parenting has officially gone full-on content creator mode.

And while it may look glamorous, what are the risks? Oh honey… they’re very real.

Every cute post, every tiny outfit, and every first-step video creates a digital footprint for children who didn’t even get a say in the matter.

Oversharing exposes them to the internet’s love-hate relationship: adoring fans, keyboard warriors, and anyone who thinks your toddler’s tantrum deserves a meme.

And yes, there’s the occasional security risk too. Basically, your toddler’s cuteness is now public property.

Picture this...you’re thirteen, awkwardly navigating middle school, and—surprise!—the internet already has your baby photos, first haircut, and that time you screamed in the supermarket for a cookie.

And let’s not forget the epic moments...poopy diaper disasters captured in HD, snot-covered faces during nap time, and tantrums that could rival any Oscar-winning performance.

Not because you wanted the world to see it, but because your parents thought it would “do well on Instagram”. Awkward much?

And the fun doesn’t stop there. Imagine your first heartbreak, first school crush, or first botched haircut being digitally memorialised before you even understand privacy.

Every slip, spill, and embarrassing giggle becomes public content.

By the time your child is old enough to rebel, the internet already knows them better than they know themselves.

Then there’s the money angle.

Some parents say, “Hey, it’s all good, it’s setting them up for the future!”

But let’s be real... is turning your kid into a mini-influencer before they can spell “brand” really a gift, or just early-onset fame pressure?

Tiny humans need juice boxes, nap times, and tantrums—not sponsored posts and product placements.

The truth is, growing up online is messy. Childhood milestones should be about memories, not metrics.

Identity should be discovered, not curated for likes. Privacy is priceless, but on social media, it’s increasingly a luxury.

Of course, some celebrities get it right. Beyoncé, for example, lets us peek without plastering every detail of her kids’ lives across the internet.

Others post from the waist down or blur little faces. The message is clear: you can celebrate family without turning your child into a mini-celebrity.

At the end of the day, fans aren’t following celebrity kids for math homework or first lost teeth—they’re following the parents they adore.

So maybe the sassiest, most loving move a parent can make is to let their child live a normal life, free from hashtags, sponsors, and endless “awws”.