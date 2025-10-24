Companion with dubitable intentions messes outing

You’re sharing a table with two buddies (let’s call them Allen and Musa) and with their girlfriends. It means you’re the odd man out, but you don’t care ahem!

Allen’s girlfriend (he calls her wife) drinks Heineken as Musa’s partner (he calls her Missus) enjoys Sere Laiti.

We (the men) are each handling his own bill. In any case, who’d like sharing bills with a tablemate imbibing Gordon’s and his “wife” guzzling Heinekens? Musa’s missus is on Sere Laiti.

Let’s face it, imported brands have something classy about them.

While at the end of the day beer is beer, and gin is gin, when your brand of choice costs 4.5k per bottle while the person next to you is partaking of local varieties costing a mere 1.5k, you won’t fail to note the way he’ll look at you with suspicion and envy.

Envy that gives you the idea the 1.5k beer guy is concluding that your income sources should be investigated by PCCB!

In due course, everybody feels like they could do with something to eat. Musa’s missus ha! says she’ll have mishikaki and a couple of roast bananas.

Allen’s wife ha! says she’ll have a half chicken with chips.

Nodding, Allen says he’ll take a half chicken as well, plus three roast bananas, and, turning to Musa, he asks, “How about you, bro?”

“I am ordering ugali with vegetables they make very good vegetables here which they embellish with a few pieces of cow meat it’s very good.”

“Come on, Musa! Forget about cow meat… Let’s have chicken, two whole chickens will be enough for us all, and everybody can have their own choice of carbohydrate and the bill is mine.”

He speaks the last five words with aplomb. Money to him is not a problem, that’s what he’s trying to show without saying it in so many words.

You’ve never been averse to free things, so you nod in agreement even as you detect discomfort in Musa’s body language.

'That’s his own problem,' you say to yourself as you swallow your Castro Laiti and wait for the delicacy.

After we’re done with the great meal, we all resume drinking to wash down the eatables.

Out of the blue, Allen turns to Musa’s missus and says, “Shemeji, why don’t you switch to a better drink… Sere Laiti can be boring… Have a Heineken or even a Savanna if you like.”

Before she can respond, Musa intervenes and says, “Allen, you’re crossing the line now! How do you decide what my missus is going to drink…? You’re being arrogant, and I can’t stand that!”

“Bro, if you’re concerned about the bill, worry not… I’m going to fix that,” says Allen, after which Musa’s missus says, “Indeed, I’d like to switch to Savanna.”

Her response must have agitated Musa, who gives her a sharp slap, then, he turns around and throws a vicious punch aimed at Allen. He, however, misses, thank God!