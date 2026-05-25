Inside box breathing: How this method helps control stress and anxiety

By repeating this pattern, the body gradually shifts from a stressed state to a more relaxed and controlled one.
For example, imagine Sesko preparing for a high-pressure match. As he stands in the tunnel before kick-off, he may begin box breathing he slowly inhales through his nose for four seconds, holds his breath while staying calm and focused, exhales slowly to release tension, and pauses again before repeating the cycle.
Within a minute or two, his heart rate steadies, his mind clears, and the nervous energy becomes more controlled and useful.
This technique helps athletes like him turn anxiety into positive performance energy. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, they become more aware of their breathing and thoughts, which improves concentration and decision-making on the pitch.
Box breathing is also useful outside sport. It can be used before exams, presentations, or any stressful situation.
Because it requires no equipment and can be done anywhere, it has become a popular mental training tool.