Inside box breathing: How this method helps control stress and anxiety

Box breathing, also known as square breathing, is a simple relaxation technique used to calm the mind, control stress, and improve focus.

It is widely used by athletes, including Benjamin Sesko, who has spoken about using it daily, especially before matches to manage nerves and stay mentally sharp.

The method works by following a steady four-step breathing cycle, each lasting around four seconds: inhale, hold, exhale, and hold again.

By repeating this pattern, the body gradually shifts from a stressed state to a more relaxed and controlled one.

For example, imagine Sesko preparing for a high-pressure match. As he stands in the tunnel before kick-off, he may begin box breathing he slowly inhales through his nose for four seconds, holds his breath while staying calm and focused, exhales slowly to release tension, and pauses again before repeating the cycle.

Within a minute or two, his heart rate steadies, his mind clears, and the nervous energy becomes more controlled and useful.

This technique helps athletes like him turn anxiety into positive performance energy. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, they become more aware of their breathing and thoughts, which improves concentration and decision-making on the pitch.

Box breathing is also useful outside sport. It can be used before exams, presentations, or any stressful situation.