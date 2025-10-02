Ol Doinyo Lengai: Where the earth’s coolest lava defies volcanic logic

In 2007, the Maasai communities living in the foothills of Ol Doinyo Lengai Mountain were in disarray. The rumbling they had been hearing from their Mountain of God, located in the Ngorongoro district, had finally erupted.

The lava rose more than 18 kilometres into the atmosphere, sending debris and molten rock more than 100 kilometres away.

The mountain sits near Lake Natron in northern Tanzania, but the debris flew as far as Arusha, dusting buildings and vehicles. Locals feared they would choke to death.

From September 2007 to early 2008, people lived in constant fear of the destruction emanating from the volcanic mountain.

Yet Ol Doinyo Lengai’s fury did not claim a single human life. Animals in nearby villages, however, were not spared.

The pastoralist community recounted lava landing on their cows. When they tried to wipe it off, it would peel the skin from their cattle.

The destruction could have been much worse, had it not been for the uniqueness of this volcanic mountain.

It contains what they call ‘cold lava’. Unlike other mountains in the world that erupt red ‘basaltic’ lava—the most common type from volcanoes—which reaches 1,000 degrees Celsius, the black lava from Ol Doinyo Lengai is just 500 degrees Celsius.

This lower temperature gives it its nickname. When the lava comes into contact with moisture or the ground, it turns white.

Eruptions have been active since 1884, bursting as far as 100 kilometres away. In doing so, they inadvertently helped preserve early modern human footprints at ancient historical sites, left some 10,000 years ago.

The site, on the southern shores of Lake Natron, is known as “The dance floor”.

The Maasai community, who regard the mountain as sacred, felt the need to appease their god, Engai. Elders spoke of rituals they had to perform in early 2008, in accordance with their culture.

They had to find a fat, healthy bull and take it to the mountain amidst volcanic bombs. After the slaughter, they reported that all lava eruptions stopped.

They did not know what had angered their god but were relieved when the commotion ceased and peace returned.

Apart from a few cattle consumed by lava, all community members were accounted for.

At 9,718 feet, Ol Doinyo Lengai is the world’s only active carbonatite volcano.

The mountain blends science, spirituality, and adventure. Hikers still climb it under close supervision.

It is deemed risky because, despite scientific advancements and years of study by the world’s top geologists, little is known about this strange mountain.

It is one of the few ‘living volcanoes you can stand on,’ and no one knows when it will erupt again.

The terrain is steep, and most hikers tackle it at night to avoid the burning sun. From the top, climbers get a view of the rift valley. On clear days, Mount Kilimanjaro is visible.

The mountain is near Lake Natron, another unique geographical feature, famous for its flamingos.

Six years ago, rumblings from the mountain’s underbelly were heard again. Villagers, recalling past incidents, feared another eruption. This time, however, it died down without incident.

Geologists from across the world have camped near the mountain to study its unique features. They seek to compare the Mountain of God with other volcanic mountains.

Kate Laxton, from University College London, travelled to Tanzania to study this bizarre volcano. Her PhD project was titled Monitoring degassing behaviour and eruption precursors at Ol Doinyo Lengai volcano, Tanzania.

She attested that the mountain’s remoteness hinders constant monitoring and study.

Researchers established that one of the main differences is its composition.

Other volcanoes contain silica, whereas Ol Doinyo Lengai also contains sodium and calcium carbonate, among other minerals.

The mountain is inaccessible 100 metres below the crater rim, adding to its mystery. It is known as the strangest volcano in the world, with the coldest lava on earth. T

o locals, it is both a tourist attraction and a religious site. “This is the mountain I consider the source of fertility to the Serengeti. The ashes from Ol Doinyo Lengai supply nutrients that the Serengeti depends on,” said Kate.

The Maasai believe this mountain is where their god, Engai, dwells. Their deity blesses them with rainfall, life, and fertility.

It is a place of worship and community gatherings during sacrificial offerings. During famine, conflicts, or difficult times, elders lead their people in asking Engai for forgiveness, protection, and blessings.

Its aura and geographic formation are as mysterious as they are captivating.

In 2003, Hollywood brought Angelina Jolie to film parts of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, using the mountain’s landscape and Rift Valley for their otherworldly appearance.

In 2007, during an expedition, a local guide fell into lava.

The story became a testament to the cold nature of the lava. On any other volcano, the guide’s bones would have melted within minutes.

In this case, he escaped with his life and climbed back up. Despite severe burns, the Maasai guide fully recovered.

Very few hikers attempt to summit this active volcano. Five out of ten never reach the top. It takes seven hours to get there. An off-road truck is required to navigate roads to the mountain’s foot.

The four-hour drive is far from dull. Along the way, travellers witness the magnitude of wildebeest, giraffes, and many other animals.

Once at the base, the ascent begins in pitch darkness, with a headlamp as the only source of light. Darkness can be a friend, hiding the real length of the journey ahead and helping climbers focus on each step.

Above, the sky is full of glittering stars. After a five-hour midnight march, hikers reach a resting point.

There is roughly 30 minutes for snacks and rejuvenation before continuing to the summit.

Like any long hike, fatigue sets in, but one’s spirit must remain resilient and focused. An early start is necessary to beat the sunrise.