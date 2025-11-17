‘Only For the Week’ by Natasha Bishop: You’re my dream come true

When life starts to feel too serious, I turn to romance novels to dream a little, because it’s okay for a girl to dream. To dream about a love that feels real, one that sees you, that looks at you with kindness, that feels safe. Only for the Week by Natasha Bishop fed my dreaming self quite satisfactorily.

In this story, we follow Janelle. Everyone calls her Nelly, but my favourite is how Rome calls her J. It makes it feel personal. Rome is the other main character in the story. First, let’s talk about Janelle. She’s a woman in her 30s, a doctor with a dream to help Black women get better healthcare during childbirth.

Janelle grew up as the strong one, the one who never needed help. Because of that, she developed one big problem: she’s a people pleaser. She does what makes others happy but not herself. She avoids conflict to stay easygoing. But the thing about being a people pleaser is that you start resenting the very people you're trying to protect. The people whose feelings you cushion at the expense of your own. And the funny thing is, they start to feel entitled to it.

As if that wasn’t enough, Janelle’s ex-boyfriend, Arnold, is marrying her sister, Amerie, and Janelle is the maid of honour. The wedding is in Tulum, and they have to travel there together to prepare for the big day.

Enter Rome. He’s Arnold’s best friend and, naturally, the best man. Rome has had a crush on Janelle for years but kept his distance for good reasons. Now that she’s single, he wants to try his luck. On the flight to Tulum, they sit together, and the first thing Rome notices is her habit of putting others first.

“Do you make it a habit to sacrifice things that make you happy for others’ comfort?” Rome asks her after seeing how quickly she accommodates others. He keeps noticing how Janelle masks her true feelings from those around her, especially her sister and her mother.

Rome makes it his mission to ensure Janelle feels seen and that she matters. That she is just as important to everyone in her life as everyone else. Even though loving her might complicate his friendship with Arnold, he is willing to see through his feelings, feelings he had long suppressed.

As they spend more time together in Tulum, they find themselves drawn to each other. Both of them are single, which makes it easier to act on their feelings. They agree to spend the week together, free from guilt or worry, and to focus only on how they make each other feel.

“If Janelle won’t do things for herself, then I will do them for her.”

Finding someone who sees you, who is playful but steady, is rare. For people who have always had to do everything alone, it can be challenging to ask for help or to receive it. Rome doesn’t try to change Janelle to fit what he wants. He simply meets her where she is. This is love that understands you even in your silences. One of my favourite moments is when he rents a yacht so Janelle can read by the water, simply because she said she would love to.

“Days like today stay with you forever, and when the dust of mine and Rome’s relationship settles, I’ll be grateful to have had this.”

Through Janelle, the author shows how powerful and painful mother-daughter bonds can be. Janelle’s mother treats her sister as fragile, meeting every whim and creating entitlement. Meanwhile, Janelle feels criticised for every choice and unloved.

The same woman raised two daughters who became opposites, one who feels deserving of love and one who must earn it. This kind of parenting leaves scars that follow you into adulthood.

Apart from love, Bishop writes about other themes: friendship, family dynamics, the courage to say no, and the power of showing up for yourself. Her writing is so compelling that you completely believe in the romance, thanks to the characters' deep, lovable qualities. Watching their growth feels rewarding. You see two people learning, unlearning, and choosing each other every day.

Only for the Week feels like a healing book. It gives you hope that maybe, just maybe, everyone has someone out there. And that being open, and letting that person in when they come, can be the beginning of something beautiful and loving and a dream come true. Stay open.

Love is not about finding the perfect person but about allowing yourself to be seen, fully and freely, by the right one. And when that happens, keep your heart open, even when it feels easier to close it. You are deserving of love that embellishes your brilliance.