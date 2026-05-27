Standards built on fear never last

I remember the culture shock of my first professional role in Tanzania. It was a Monday morning, and before any work had begun, a senior leader berated the team publicly. Voices were raised, mistakes were named, no context was given nor was any response was invited.

Despite later hearing the grumbling and angry murmurs among staff, I assumed that it was my first week so clearly something had to have gone wrong, only for this fear based “leadership” scenario to repeat itself the very next week and the week after that.

After the meeting, staff spoke candidly when the leader was absent, but fell into careful silence when he entered the room. What looked like respect from above was, in practice, fear.

And that fear came at a cost. People stopped volunteering ideas, risky suggestions were dismissed before they were fully formed, and initiative narrowed to what felt safest. The organization lost creativity.

This is the quiet cost of fear-based leadership. It produces compliance, but it suppresses the very information leaders need to make good decisions. Silence in these environments is not agreement, it’s a rational response to perceived risk.

When people learn that speaking up leads to humiliation or punishment, they adapt by withholding insight. Over time, organizations mistake this absence of challenge for alignment, when it is in fact disengagement taking root. Fear-based leadership rarely presents itself honestly.

Organizational psychology is clear that fear does not improve judgement, learning, or commitment. Instead, it narrows attention, discourages risk-taking, and prioritizes self-protection over contribution.

Research led by Amy Edmondson, an American scholar of leadership and currently Professor of Leadership at Harvard Business School, demonstrates that teams perform best when people can speak up, admit mistakes, and challenge ideas without fear of embarrassment or retaliation.

Fear-based leadership is often rooted in power insecurity, where leaders who feel uncertain about their authority punish dissent and resist feedback.

In our culture, this is reinforced by control bias, the belief that constant oversight is necessary to maintain performance. The result is slower execution, reduced ownership, and systems that only function when authority is continually asserted.

Left unexamined, these patterns become embedded in everyday leadership behavior. Changing them requires conscious, practical shifts in how power is exercised and how feedback is received. Here is an action list that translates responsibility into daily leadership practice:

1. Notice where silence consistently appears and treat it as information.

2. Separate rigour from intimidation through stable, predictable expectations.

3. Respond to respectful challenge with curiosity rather than defensiveness.

4. Reduce unnecessary control mechanisms that signal distrust.

5. Seek feedback downward, where the impact of your leadership is felt most.

Remember fear may produce compliance, but it never produces excellence. Fear-based leadership is rarely about maintaining standards and more often reflects anxiety about control or being challenged.