By Tracy Rabi

Hi Super Savers! Today we’re diving into the wonderful world of the letter “W”...and guess what? W is for Wallet!

So, what is a wallet?

A wallet is a small item you use to keep your money, cards, and important papers safe. It can be made of leather, fabric, plastic…or even be fully digital! It helps you stay organised and in control of your spending.

Let’s explore how we use wallets:

Physical Wallets: The one you see your mom or baba pull out at the market. It holds cash, ID cards, and maybe a debit card or a receipt from Kariakoo! It helps them quickly find what they need when it’s time to buy those yummy maandazi or pay for school supplies.

Digital Wallets: Apps like CRDB SimBanking, Tigo Pesa, or M-Pesa act as virtual wallets. People load money into them and can use it to send cash, pay bills, or buy airtime…all from a phone!

Even kids can think about wallets!

You can start with a mini coin pouch for your pocket money. Organise it into “Save”, “Spend”, and “Give” sections….yes, your first budget in action!

Or learn how digital wallets work with help from a trusted adult. It’s part of growing your digital finance muscles for the future!

Tracy Tip!

Whether it’s in your backpack or on your phone, a wallet is more than a pouch… It’s a tool that helps you respect your money and make smart choices. It teaches you to track your spending, plan, and feel confident about how you use your cash.

So go ahead, choose a wallet that fits your vibe and start being a boss with your coins! Catch me next time for “X is for…” (and yes, finance has something for every letter).

Stay bright, stay budget-wise!

Tracy