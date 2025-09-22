What we get wrong about work and purpose

My Bolt was running particularly late one afternoon outside an office building when I noticed the mlinzi at the gate. He greeted staff by name, opened the gate and waved with warmth. There was something about his presence that softened the hard edges of my day. He didn’t run the company, but he was certainly shaping the spirit of it.

I say this not to sound condescending, as though I, sitting in my white-collar knowingness, fully understood the story of the man at the gate. I do not, but watching him made me think about the stories we tell about work.

There’s a dangerous undertone in hustle culture that whispers, “If you’re not building your own thing, are you even dreaming big enough?” We’ve somehow created a culture where 9-to-5 professionals are made to feel like they’re settling, like they’re just supporting someone else’s dream instead of building their own, but that narrative misses a key truth: entrepreneurship isn’t the only path to purpose. Watching that mlinzi, I saw someone who may never go viral, who may never own a company, but who shows up in a way that matters.

That moment invited me to learn to ask myself why someone’s work matters and not just simply what they do. I’m learning to hold space for two truths: that some people are wired to build from the ground up, and others are called to build from the inside out.

Meaningful work doesn’t require owning a company, but it does require owning your contribution. Whether you're scaling a startup or shaping systems inside an organisation, impact isn’t reserved for founders; it’s available to anyone who shows up to feed the vision. The question isn’t, “Are you the boss?” It’s, “Are you building something that matters?”

Globally, over 90 per cent of people are employed, not self-employed, according to the ILO (International Labour Organisation). In Africa, entrepreneurship is often a necessity-driven survival strategy, not always a luxury of vision and venture capital. According to the African Development Bank, more than 80 per cent of entrepreneurs on the continent operate in the informal sector, often with no safety nets, stable income, or access to scalable growth.

So while social media praises “be your own boss” energy, real life shows that many entrepreneurs are overwhelmed, overworked, and quietly wondering if they made a mistake. (I’m not knocking entrepreneurship; I’m just making the point that it’s not for everyone.)

Purpose doesn’t only come from starting something new; it can come from strengthening what already exists. You can find deep fulfilment in building someone else’s vision with integrity. Whether you’re a systems thinker, a creative, a manager, or an intrapreneur, someone who drives innovation from within, you can make a significant impact without ever founding a company.

Some people are driven not by ownership, but by excellence. They want to master their craft, solve meaningful problems, and contribute to a team or mission that matters. If that's you, you are not playing small; you're making strategic, values-aligned choices.

Entrepreneurship is a path, not the path.

Here are 5 ways to lean into your lane without comparison:

1. Redefine impact: Ask yourself, “Where do I feel most useful?” Purpose isn’t always loud. It often lives in consistency, mentorship, and small wins that ripple outward.

2. Honour intrapreneurship: Innovate within your role. Pitch ideas. Lead projects. Optimise systems. You can be a change agent without changing your job title.

3. Unsubscribe from shame: If you love your 9-to-5, own it. Stop apologising for not having a side hustle or startup. Peace is more profitable than pressure.

4. Choose growth over glory: Entrepreneurship often glorifies visibility. Instead, chase environments that stretch you, teams that challenge you, and work that feels meaningful.

5. Mind your mental health: Entrepreneurship glamorises grit but rarely talks about therapy. Whatever path you choose, protect your peace and energy.