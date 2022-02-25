Vanessa take a dig at Juma Jux

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee says she considered not having kids way back as the men she met ‘were not up to standard’.

The singer while speaking to her fans on her web app with her Nigerian hubby, also disclosed it was only after meeting her better half, who is an actor, that she felt like becoming a mum.

“If you knew me a few years ago, you knew that I had no plans to be a mum. I didn’t look forward to being a mother, and I didn’t want kids. This is based on the fact that I never met someone who made me want to have kids. I thought I’ll just be a cool aunt. Don’t get me wrong, I love children and I think children are a true blessing, but it was never my path, it just didn’t feel like my path,” the Juu hitmaker explained.

“Fast forward a few years later, and I met Ro, and I met a man who made me want to be a mum. I met a man who made me want to share a legacy,” she remarked.

Vanessa and Rotimi’s relationship has been nothing short of a fairytale in the public’s eye.

The pair started dating in October 2019 and got engaged in December 2020. They started off in a long-distance relationship before she relocate to the USA to live with him.

Mdee, a few months after relocating, announced she was taking a break from her music career while describing the industry as demonic.

In September 2021, the couple was blessed with a son whom they named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho, and just a few months later, they hinted at having a second child.

“When I tell you these two melt my heart. I walk in on them having Daddy – Son – Fun, baby number two loading. #BestDadAward,” wrote the Tanzanian singer on her Insta page.

Incidentally, Mdee’s ex-lover Juma Jux recently opened up as to why he did not sire kids with her.

In a media interview, the Utaniua crooner said:

“Everything has its own order and time. That time we were together, was a time we both weren’t ready to be together in that way. To sire a child with just anyone out there is entirely an individual’s decision, and it’s not bad. I’m assuming it got to a point in their relationship she felt ready and wanted it. That time she wanted it, it so happens she just wasn’t with me.”