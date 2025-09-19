Youth in Tanzania showcase national pride through creative art

I clearly remember the day I attended the launch of the ‘Uzuri wa Tanzania, Fahari Yangu’ campaign, Swahili for ‘Beauty of Tanzania, My Pride’.

Upon arriving at the venue, I was welcomed by a distinctive setup, highlighted by a large banner proudly displaying the campaign’s logo.









The event was modest in size, yet it radiated energy and inspiration, especially for students from Jangwani Secondary School, who had gathered to witness the artistic launch.

Among the highlights, I noticed students with disabilities painting on one of the banners, blending different colours to express pride in Tanzania.

Though their drawings were simple, the passion and creativity behind them were unmistakable.

The excitement soared with performances by the G5 group from Nafasi Art Space, who captivated the audience with acrobatic displays, skilful dancing, and high-energy stunts.

Watching their performance, I was struck by how art and talent can unite people and deliver messages of solidarity through entertainment.

The audience was further treated to a performance by a student whose name I couldn’t immediately catch due to the crowd.

She chose to sing Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire”, delivering it with remarkable confidence and pride in English.

Her performance left a strong impression on a lecturer from the University of Dar es Salaam, who rewarded her with a small cash prize.

Curious about the vision behind such activities, I spoke to the campaign organisers. Dr Aileen Meena, Marketing Manager at Vivo Energy, explained

“‘Uzuri wa Tanzania, Fahari Yangu’ is more than just art. We focus on three main areas: education, health, and the environment. Across all these areas, we ensure that the beauty of Tanzania is recognised.”

Her words provided a broader perspective, showing that the campaign was not launched merely for commercial purposes but as a catalyst for social development and community cohesion.

When I spoke with some students, they shared that their dreams for using art go beyond entertainment; they see it as a pillar of life and a tool to transform society. Hadija Ally told me

“Every student has a dream. Some pursue it through art, while others use music to achieve their goals. Drawing is a talent that starts in childhood. Unlike music, which can be learnt, drawing is innate, and this talent often shows early,” she shared.

Following the performances, a series of speeches highlighted the launch of a nationwide drawing competition, designed to help students express pride in Tanzania through their artwork.

Acting Assistant Director of Cultural Arts at BASATA, Bona Masenge, emphasised the importance of school-based art programmes.

“Through competitions and art campaigns, young people get the chance to express their feelings and visions about the country through drawings,” she shared.

She further added that a child can show what they feel about Tanzania, whether it’s the environment, mountains, trees, or infrastructure development.

“In this way, they are delivering information and important messages to society,” she said.

Ms Bona also underscored that art is not only a form of self-expression and entertainment but also a source of employment, business, and economic growth.

“Art is employment, business, and economy. A single painting can be sold at a high price, helping the artist earn a living. In doing so, they also contribute to national economic growth,” she said.

Beyond economic benefits, the campaign encourages youth to explore social issues such as cleanliness, health, and environmental conservation through their art.

BASATA believes this approach stimulates positive thinking and creativity among young people while fostering engagement in national development.

Overall, the programme aims to nurture talent while simultaneously building a social and economic foundation for youth, promoting love and pride in being Tanzanian.

Director of Nafasi Art Space, Lilian Hypolite, highlighted the organisation’s role in supporting young artists.

“Every secondary school and college student can participate in this competition by submitting their artwork about ‘Uzuei wa Tanzania’ through their school or designated collection centres,” she shared.

The launch of ‘Uzuri wa Tanzania, Fahari Yangu’’ was a reminder that art is more than just an activity; it is a platform for empowerment, creativity, and national pride.