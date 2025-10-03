ACT Wazalendo pledges to make Tanga Port a regional trade hub

Tanga. ACT Wazalendo has promised to transform Tanga Port into a regional hub for trade and services, positioning it as a key driver of economic growth and job creation in northern Tanzania.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Tanga on Friday, former ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe urged voters to elect parliamentary candidate Seif Abalhassan and party-backed councilors, saying they would fight to restore Tanga’s historic status as an industrial and commercial city.

“Tanga Port is a major gateway, but local residents, especially youth and drivers, still complain of being excluded from opportunities,” Kabwe said. “We want to push for Tanga Port to compete with Mombasa by attracting regional cargo and re-export trade. This will restore Tanga’s dignity.”

Kabwe argued that Tanga’s strategic position — as a port city and the endpoint of the Uganda-Tanzania crude oil pipeline — offered immense potential for jobs and investment if managed well.

He pledged that ACT Wazalendo would advocate for the headquarters of the oil pipeline company to be located in Tanga and for incentives to attract investments in refining, fertilizer manufacturing, and other oil-related industries.

“Through these projects, Tanga can become Tanzania’s Oil City,” he said.

The opposition party also vowed to revive sisal farming and related industries, describing it as part of Tanga’s economic rebirth.

In addition, Kabwe proposed the establishment of the University of Tanga, named after scholar Shaaban Robert, by upgrading existing education facilities such as Galanos School, Tanga School, and Bombo College.

On social services, Kabwe promised that ACT Wazalendo would expand social security coverage to ensure every Tanga resident has health insurance.

He criticized the current health system as a heavy burden for citizens and vowed to outlaw the detention of bodies in hospitals over unpaid bills.

Kabwe emphasized that youth unemployment remained the biggest challenge in Tanga, but argued that solutions lay in unlocking economic opportunities linked to the port, agriculture, trade, and industry.

“Jobs are not created by empty words; they are created through economic activities. Tanga’s port and its strategic projects must benefit the people of Tanga first,” he said.