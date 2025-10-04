ADC’s Itutu pledges zero tolerance for Corruption in door-to-door campaign

Mwanza. The Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC) has pledged that, if granted the mandate to govern, its immediate priority will be to hold accountable all individuals responsible for the massive misappropriation of public funds.

The declaration was made on Friday, October 3, 2024, in Ilemela District, Mwanza Region, during a door-to-door campaign led by ADC National Chairman, Mr Shabani Itutu, who is also the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Ilemela Constituency.

Mr Itutu argued that corruption remains the root cause of many challenges facing citizens, including persistent medicine shortages in public hospitals.

He noted that over Sh30 trillion has been lost to misuse and wastage, according to damning reports by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) since 2021. Yet, despite names being disclosed, no legal action has been instituted.

“We shall end all theft so that government funds can be used to provide free medical services to citizens. The CAG has named people implicated, but not one corrupt person has been arrested, while a significant amount remains in the hands of a few,” he said.

“That is why ADC insists that if we win the presidency and parliamentary seats, we will arrest all corrupt individuals, imprison them, and recover the stolen money for the direct benefit of Tanzanians,” he added.

The party vowed to ensure that everyone involved in looting public resources would face prompt court action.

Mr Itutu stressed that all stolen property would be recovered, even if it had been transferred abroad.

He warned corrupt individuals to prepare to return the stolen money for national development.

He further noted that Ilemela suffers serious water shortages, promising that ADC, if elected, would build permanent infrastructure, including storage tanks and robust distribution systems for all wards in the district. He also pledged to resolve the longstanding land disputes troubling the area.

Resident, including Mr Adolph Lwaima, welcomed the door-to-door campaign, stating it allowed voters who cannot attend mass rallies to meet candidates and hear their policies directly.