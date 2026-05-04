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WHO says risk to public is low after suspected hantavirus outbreak hits ship

Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Russia September 23, 2020. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Geneva. The World Health Organization said on Monday there was no need for ​panic and the risk to the public was low after ‌three people died and three fell ill following a suspected outbreak of the rodent-borne hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic.

Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions said it was "managing a serious ​medical situation" on a polar expedition ship, the MV Hondius, ​which was off Cape Verde, an island nation off ⁠Africa's western coast.

The cruise left Argentina about three weeks ago ​with around 150 passengers and stopped in the Antarctic and ​other locations on its way to Cape Verde, according to media reports.

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"The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic ​or travel restrictions," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said in ​a statement.

Kluge said the WHO was acting with urgency to support the response ‌to ⁠the outbreak and working with the countries involved to support medical care, evacuation, investigations and a public health risk assessment.

"Hantavirus infections are uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents. While ​severe in some ​cases, it ⁠is not easily transmitted between people," Kluge said.

A Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that two Dutch ​passengers had died but gave no further details.

The ​WHO said ⁠in an X post that one of the sick passengers was in intensive care in South Africa. Sky News reported the passenger ⁠is ​British, citing South Africa's Department of ​Health.

Lab tests have confirmed hantavirus in one of the six people, the organisation said.

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