Illegal plastic bags threaten Dodoma’s ecological progress

Dodoma. Concerns over the return of banned plastic bags have resurfaced in Dodoma after the government suspended operations at a factory in Chang’ombe Ward accused of producing plastic packaging materials without approval.

Deputy Minister in the Vice-President’s Office (Union and Environment) Reuben Kwagilwa ordered the factory to stop production after an unannounced inspection found large quantities of plastic bags being manufactured without the required permits.

“I direct that this factory stops production. NEMC, working with the police, should seal the premises and ensure production activities stop.

We must prevent the production, distribution and use of these bags,” Mr Kwagilwa said. He said plastic bags pose a serious environmental threat because they can take between 350 and 500 years to decompose.

The government banned plastic bags on June 1, 2019, to reduce pollution and promote environmentally friendly alternatives. However, residents in Chang’ombe say the bags have returned and are now common in many areas.

Charles Moto, a resident of Mtakuja Street, said the ban was a positive step but called for stronger enforcement against illegal production and greater promotion of environmentally friendly packaging.

“Plastic bags are difficult to decompose. The government should continue promoting alternatives that are safer for the environment,” he said.

Mr Moto warned that plastic waste can create breeding grounds for insects, make urban areas dirty and pose risks to livestock that may accidentally consume the bags.

Another resident, Yassin Daud, said citizens must also take responsibility by disposing of waste properly.

He said even permitted packaging materials can become a source of pollution if they are not collected and disposed of correctly.

Mtakuja Street Chairman Hemedi Hemedi urged authorities to conduct thorough assessments before allowing plastic bags into the country, saying only environmentally safe materials should be approved.

He said although the plastic bag business contributes to the economy, its environmental impact is significant.