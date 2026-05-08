Botswana's former president Festus Mogae dies, government says

Dar es Salaam. Botswana's ​former president Festus ‌Mogae, an economist ​who ​led the diamond-rich ⁠nation ​for a ​decade and won international praise ​for ​good governance and ‌the ⁠fight against HIV/AIDS, has died, ​the ​government ⁠said on ​Friday.

Mogae served as president from 1998 to 2008, guiding Botswana through a period of economic stability and earning international praise for his leadership, particularly in championing good governance, democracy, and a strong response to the HIV/AIDS crisis.

He later became a respected elder statesman, frequently speaking on democratic values and leadership in Africa.