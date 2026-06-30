Congo bans gatherings in Kinshasa and three provinces over Ebola outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo has banned public gatherings in four provinces, ​including the capital, Kinshasa, as the country battles a deadly Ebola ‌outbreak.

The ban comes ahead of a planned protest in Kinshasa on July 8 against constitutional reform, with opposition figures calling it "politically motivated."

The order, issued on June ​27 by the interior minister, covers Kinshasa, Tshopo, Haut-Uele and ​Bas-Uele provinces, none of which has recorded cases so far.

It ⁠cited proximity to affected provinces as a key transmission risk, and ​required authorities in the four provinces to monitor anyone presenting symptoms and ​submit daily surveillance reports.

The outbreak, declared on May 15, has infected 1,274 people and killed 360 across three eastern provinces, Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, according ​to government data released on Monday.

Opposition figures are calling on supporters ​to rally against proposed constitutional changes they say could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to ‌seek ⁠a third term.

Prince Epenge, a spokesperson for the opposition Lamuka coalition, denounced the ban as "politically motivated" and told Reuters the July 8 protest would go ahead.

A previous rally on June 12 was broken up by ​police using tear ​gas and live ⁠ammunition, killing one protester and injuring 38, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

Separately, the mayor of ​Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo and currently ​under the ⁠control of AFC/M23 rebels, on Monday banned public gatherings and demonstrations, including celebrations linked to sporting events.