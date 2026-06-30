Congo bans gatherings in Kinshasa and three provinces over Ebola outbreak

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near displaced people waiting for the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp, one month after an outbreak was declared, in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, June 18, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

The Democratic Republic of Congo has banned public gatherings in four provinces, ​including the capital, Kinshasa, as the country battles a deadly Ebola ‌outbreak.

The ban comes ahead of a planned protest in Kinshasa on July 8 against constitutional reform, with opposition figures calling it "politically motivated."

The order, issued on June ​27 by the interior minister, covers Kinshasa, Tshopo, Haut-Uele and ​Bas-Uele provinces, none of which has recorded cases so far.

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It ⁠cited proximity to affected provinces as a key transmission risk, and ​required authorities in the four provinces to monitor anyone presenting symptoms and ​submit daily surveillance reports.

The outbreak, declared on May 15, has infected 1,274 people and killed 360 across three eastern provinces, Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, according ​to government data released on Monday.

Opposition figures are calling on supporters ​to rally against proposed constitutional changes they say could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to ‌seek ⁠a third term.

Prince Epenge, a spokesperson for the opposition Lamuka coalition, denounced the ban as "politically motivated" and told Reuters the July 8 protest would go ahead.

A previous rally on June 12 was broken up by ​police using tear ​gas and live ⁠ammunition, killing one protester and injuring 38, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

Separately, the mayor of ​Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo and currently ​under the ⁠control of AFC/M23 rebels, on Monday banned public gatherings and demonstrations, including celebrations linked to sporting events.

The order cited the risk of Ebola ⁠transmission ​and came a day after crowds gathered ​to celebrate Congo's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout round.

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