Liberia's ex-president Sirleaf to co-lead new UN Advisory Board

By The East African More by this Author

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as co-head of an advisory board for a new global initiative.

Ms Sirleaf will co-lead the High-level Advisory Board of the ‘Our Common Agenda,’ an initiative of the Secretary-General that is geared towards accelerating the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

Ms Sirleaf’s co-chair is former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

The two were named by Mr Guterres last Thursday during the First Thematic Consultation on the Our Common Agenda report.

The initiative, according to the UN, is an agenda of action designed to strengthen and accelerate multilateral agreements – particularly the 2030 Agenda – and make a tangible difference in people’s lives.