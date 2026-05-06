Ethiopia, Sudan trade accusations as drone war escalates

Ethiopia has rejected Sudan’s accusations that drones targeting Khartoum were launched from its territory, instead accusing Sudan’s military of backing fighters linked to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Addis Ababa was responding to claims by Sudanese officials that Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates had supported drone strikes on Sudanese targets.

“The Sudanese Armed Forces have also provided arms and financial support to these mercenaries,” Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, referring to TPLF fighters.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front fought a war with Ethiopia’s federal government between 2020 and 2022, before a cessation of hostilities agreement brokered by the African Union.

Addis Ababa now alleges that elements of the group are operating from Sudan, with external backing.

“The activities of TPLF mercenaries in Sudan are a matter of public record,” the foreign ministry said, adding that Sudan was acting as a hub for anti-Ethiopian forces.

This marks the first time Ethiopia has publicly accused Sudan’s military government of working with TPLF fighters.

Escalating tensions

On Monday, Khartoum recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia, accusing Addis Ababa of involvement in drone attacks that briefly shut down Khartoum International Airport.

Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salem said the envoy was being recalled for consultations, warning Sudan was “ready to enter into an open confrontation with Ethiopia.”

“The drones… were launched from Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar Airport,” he said, adding Sudan would respond under its right to self-defence.

Military spokesperson Asim Awad Abdelwahab said Khartoum had confirmed “Ethiopia’s participation in the aggression.”

The strikes targeted the airport and military sites in Khartoum, forcing a 72-hour closure. Authorities reported explosions and smoke, but no confirmed casualties.

Other attacks hit areas in Bahri and Omdurman. Reuters reported that five people in a civilian bus in southern Omdurman were killed on Saturday, according to Emergency Lawyers, an activist group. Another drone on Sunday killed family members of Abu Agla Keikal, a tribal militia leader allied with the army who defected from the RSF earlier in the war.

The conflict in Sudan has increasingly relied on drone warfare, raising concerns about civilian impact.

Since April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

Khartoum now alleges the UAE is using Ethiopia as a base to support the RSF, a claim Addis Ababa denies.

Sudan says the escalation began in March 2026, with “hostile aerial operations” reported across several regions, including White Nile, Blue Nile and Kordofan states.

One downed drone was allegedly traced to the UAE and operated from Ethiopian territory, according to Sudanese authorities.

Recent strikes have targeted both military and civilian sites, including the Kenana Sugar Factory and parts of Gezira state, where civilian casualties were reported.

Regional fallout

Ethiopia has called for dialogue, urging Sudan’s warring factions to end the conflict rather than blame external actors.

The UAE has not commented on the latest allegations. However, it recently indicted several Sudanese individuals accused of attempting to launder money and smuggle weapons through Emirati territory, claims Abu Dhabi said did not result in successful transfers.