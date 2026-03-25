Ghana's president, in New York, says US is 'normalizing' the erasure of Black history

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, speaking in New York on Tuesday, criticized the U.S. administration for what he described as normalizing the ‌erasure of Black history, warning that such policies could have ripple effects elsewhere.

Since his return to power, U.S. President Donald Trump has targeted U.S. cultural and historical institutions - from museums to monuments to national parks - to remove what he calls "anti-American" ideology.

His declarations and executive orders have led to the dismantling of slavery exhibits, the restoration of Confederate statues and other moves that civil rights advocates say could reverse decades of social progress.

"These policies are becoming a template for ⁠other governments as well as some private institutions," Mahama said, speaking at an event on slavery reparations at the United Nations. "At the very least, they are slowly normalizing the erasure."

Mahama said that in the U.S., Black history courses were being removed from school curricula, institutions were being mandated to stop teaching the "truth of slavery, segregation and racism," and books addressing these subjects were increasingly banned.

Asked about Mahama's remarks, a White House spokesperson said Trump had done more for Black Americans than any other president, and that he was proud to have received "historic support" from the Black community in the 2024 election.

"He is working ​around the clock to deliver for them and make our country greater than ever before," the spokesperson said.

GHANA TO PROPOSE SLAVERY RESOLUTION ‌AT ⁠U.N.

Mahama, who last year announced a deal to accept West Africans deported by the U.S., previously criticized Trump for his false claims of white genocide and land seizures in South Africa, calling them an insult to Africans.

Mahama is in New York to propose a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday to recognize transatlantic slavery as the "gravest crime in the ​history of humankind" and to ​call for reparations.

The West African ⁠nation has been a leading advocate for reparations, a cause that has gained significant momentum in recent years, even as a growing backlash has emerged.

Several Western leaders have opposed even discussing ​the subject, with critics arguing that today's states and institutions should not be held ​responsible for historical ⁠wrongs.

The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, urges member states to engage in dialogue on reparations, including issuing formal apologies, returning stolen artifacts, providing financial compensation, and ensuring guarantees of non-repetition.

The resolution has been backed by the nations of the African Union ⁠and the ​Caribbean Community, as well as countries like Brazil.