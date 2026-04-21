Nigeria charges six over alleged coup plot to overthrow Tinubu

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Abuja. Nigeria’s government has filed 13 criminal charges against six former security officials accused of plotting the violent overthrow of President Bola Tinubu’s administration last year, according to court documents released on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have charged a retired army major-general and others with treason, terrorism and terrorism financing. A seventh suspect, a former state governor, remains at large.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Lateef Fagbemi filed the case on Monday at a federal court in Abuja. The suspects are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

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Defence lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case marks the most serious treason prosecution since Tinubu took office in 2023, reflecting efforts to strengthen internal security amid economic strain, an Islamist insurgency in the north and political tensions.

In October, Tinubu reshuffled the military leadership in a sweeping move aimed at boosting security.

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