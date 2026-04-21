Pope Leo warns humanity’s future at risk amid wars, weak global order

Malabo. Pope Leo has warned that humanity’s future risks being “tragically compromised” due to ongoing conflicts and the erosion of international law, in a strong address during his visit to Equatorial Guinea.

Speaking to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and other leaders, the pontiff criticised global inaction and urged renewed respect for institutions and international agreements.

“The destiny of humanity risks being tragically compromised without a change of direction in political responsibility,” he said, adding that religion must not be used to justify violence or domination.

The pope also condemned what he described as the “colonisation” of Africa’s oil and mineral resources, linking it to persistent conflicts across the continent.

His remarks come as part of a 10-day African tour that has seen him adopt a more outspoken tone on inequality, governance and war. Earlier, while in Angola, he criticised exploitation by authoritarian leaders and wealthy elites.

Pope Leo paid tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, who died a year ago, and reiterated calls for peace.

During his visit, he is expected to tour a detention centre in Bata highlighted by rights groups and pray at the site of a 2021 military explosion that killed more than 100 people.