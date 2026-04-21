List of Legal Bookmakers in Tanzania

Here we’ve gathered all the sportsbooks holding a valid Tanzanian licence in 2026 as per the Gaming Board of Tanzania (GBT) list. This isn’t simply a copy&paste job. Because, while the GBT publishes the list of brands and their operator companies on its dedicated page, the info there is somewhat lacking. And doesn’t feature a licence number or even basic info about each brand, the Tanzanian player would like to know before committing themselves to betting there.

This article fixes the issue and gathers all the necessary data about each brand into a single source ready for use by Tanzanians or anyone else for research needs. Enjoy!

SportyBet

GBT License No. SBI000000040

After its launch in 2017, by 2026 SportyBet holds around 40% of Tanzania's online sportsbook market with around 1.5 million active players. It is operated by Marawin Limited and is the most popular betting platform in the country.

Helabet

GBT License No. SBI000000045

Helabet, or also Hela Bet (as named in the GBT list), is a growing bookmaker operated by Cheza IT Solutions Limited. It offers around 10,000 events a day to bet on. And supports all popular Tanzanian payment services like M-Pesa, Ezypesa, Airtel, and Huduma. Has a full Swahili option.

Betika

GBT License No. SBI000000033

Betika is a Kenyan-based company that runs one of the most popular sportsbooks in Tanzania through Paladin & Associates Company Ltd. It’s offers casino games in addition to betting on sports.

PM Bet

GBT License No. SBP000000011

PM Bet is one of the most recognised local brands in Tanzania, operating since 2014 by Playmaster Gaming Corporation Limited. It’s known as a low-data platform and as a place where you can bet on almost any main football league in the world. Offers live casino games and Aviator.

Betway

GBT License No. SBI000000037

Betway is one of the largest global iGaming brands, often making it into various “TOP-10” bookie charts. Its Tanzanian branch is operated by Media Bay Limited. Offers a lot of football, including Tanzanian and English leagues.

22Bet

GBT License No. SBI000000015

22Bet is an international brand with a strong presence in Tanzania. It has been online since 2017 and is operated by Betwin Limited. Known for excellent player support and focus on football and tennis betting.

Premier Bet

GBT License No. ??? (doesn’t disclose the actual license number)

Premier Bet is one of the oldest African sportsbooks, starting in 1997 and going online in 2016. It's currently operated by Entertainment Africa Limited. In Tanzania, it implements a Kiswahili-first policy. And still has 100+ offline betting shops.

PariMatch

GBT License No. SBI000000012

PariMatch is a global brand that entered Tanzania in 2018. And the Ultimate Gaming System operates this Tanzanian branch. Offers both sportsbook and casino games. And runs a blog with betting tips.

Meridian Bet

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

Meridian Bet launched its Tanzanian branch in 2020. Now it has a strong local presence with a Kiswahili-language platform and locally-tailored promo. Its main focus lies in football, with 3,000+ markets available for flagship football matches. Currently operated by Bit Tech Limited.

1XBET / TBet

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

TBet is a local Tanzanian branch of 1XBET operated by Katavi Gaming Limited. It was active online in 2023 and 2024, but its main website doesn’t work and another one redirects to global 1win mirror website. So the brand is possibly holding the Tanzanian license for the future relaunch.

BetPawa

GBT License No. SBI000000039

BetPawa is a mass-market bookmaker operated since 2013 by Choplife Gaming Limited. Very popular because it allows 1 TZS minimum stakes. And offers bets only on football, basketball, eFootball and tennis, so casual bettors don’t get lost. Casino and Aviator are available as well.

Winprincess

GBT License No. SBI000000004

The Princess Leisure Ltd is listed as the operator and the GBT lists the license as valid. But the website doesn’t offer any betting or casino games in 2026. Just acts as an aggregator linking to other sportsbook offers.

Wasafi Bet

GBT License No. SBI000000028

A popular local brand, Wasafi Bet, was launched in 2021 by the Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz together with Odibet. It is run by Wasafi Bet Company Limited. It’s a football-focused bookmaker, but lists from a few to a few dozen events for staking in sports like tennis, handball, and others. Has a sizeable casino section.

Pigabet

GBT License No. SBI000000021

Launched in 2003, Pigabet is currently operated by Dunia Investment Limited and is well-known in Tanzania and East Africa. It offers 26 types of sports to bet on, football and tennis being the main ones.

SportPesa

GBT License No. SBI000000027

Originally launched in Kenya in 2014, SportPesa became very popular in East Africa, with 18.8 million total traffic in November 2025 proving that. Tanzania gives 30% of said traffic thanks to the line depth on football and payments from Tanzanian operators via paybill numbers.

Soka Bet

GBT License No. 01227

Operating since 2018, Soka Bet is one of Tanzania's top 3 fastest-growing betting platforms. In 2026, it has over 500,000 registered users and processes 50,000+ bets daily on around 5000 daily events. The current operator is Digital Gaming Solution Ltd.

Gal Sportbetting

GBT License No. SBL000000023

Local sportsbook launched in 2020. Currently has a growing presence in Tanzania. Is operated by Fido Technologies Ltd with an address in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam. Focuses on pre-match football, tennis and basketball betting.

10Bet

GBT License No. SB1000000032

International sportsbook working since 2003. It’s Tanzanian branch is operated by 360 Bets Limited. Focuses on football, basketball, tennis, snooker, MMA, esports, virtuals.

Betwinner

GBT License No. SBI000000047

International bookmaker that operates in Tanzania since November 2024. Currently works under Bellatrix Media Limited. Due to global outreach, offers several thousands of events to bet on daily.

Mkeka Bet

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

Mkeka Bet was established in 2014 and active until the end of 2022. The sportsbook is currently inactive, with several websites exploiting the brand name and readressing to 1xbet mirror. Rain Digital Ltd is still holding the license.

888bet

GBT License No. SBI000000046

Old global brand launched in 1997. Operating in Tanzania since 2022 via Port Achia Tanzania Ltd. Focuses on 6 types of sports: football, basketball, tennis, hockey, handball and table tennis.

Bonus Bet

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

Launched in 2022, but currently inactive, all active links lead to 1xbet mirror. Bonanza Gaming Tanzania Limited is holding the license.

Leonbet

GBT License No. SBI000000051

Founded in 2008, Leonbet entered Tanzania in 2023. Leonbet is operated by Sandstorm Company Limited, and offers 21 sports types to bet on, as well as eSports and 12,000 slots in their casino collection.

BangBet

GBT License No. SBI000000049

Founded in 2018, currently rapidly growing in Tanzania, as well as Kenya, Ghana, Uganda and Nigeria. Football is the main betting offer, with 11 more sports types available for betting: tennis, volleyvall, rugby. With snooker, footsal, virtual tennis and badminton added recently. Has lucky poker.

Gwala Bet

GBT License No. SBI000000044

Gwalabet is a rising Tanzanian sportsbook launched in 2022. It is operated by WhiteBall Company Limited. Gwala Bet takes wagers on 1000+ daily fiootball matches, as well as cricket, tennis, basketball and hockey events. Aviator and casino games are featured too.

Cleopatra Gaming

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

While Cleopatra Gaming Ltd is listed as a GBT license holder, it’s not a sportsbook, but a Tanzanian company developing slots machines, card and dice games. It doesn’t offer online bookmaker services.

MBet

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

MBet is (or was) operated by Gateway Gaming Ltd. But otherwise than that there isn’t much information about the brand. It’s digital traces suggest that it stopped operating somewhere between 2025 and 2026. Their site won’t open.

Lucky Games LTD

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

This company is listed in both sportsbook and casino register. But it lacks a dedicated website and is seemingly defunct, or at least not running any sportsbook operations.

Tembo Bet

GBT License No. SBI000000020

Tembo Bet launched in 2018. And is currently operated by BetX Limited. It focuses purely on sports betting, namely major world football leagues, including EPL.

Bookeebet

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

Bookeebet appears in the licensing register but currently does not host a public domain. It was operated by Gaming Plug Limited but ceased operations by autumn 2025.

Mkwanja Best Bet

GBT License No. ??? (not openly disclosed)

Mkwanja Best Bet is a joing project of Mkwanja Best Bet and Binary Odds Limited companies. Currently it’s inactive.

Kingbet

GBT License No. SB1000000007

Established in 2018, Kingbet is a niche bookmaker operated by Jx Betting (T) Limited that accepts only football and basketball wagers. They are supplemented by 1550+ casino games and slots.

BikoSports

GBT License No. SBI 000000016

BikoSports was created in 2018, and is currently operated by Moby Bet Limited. This brand is focused only on betting, with 6 sports types up for wagering: socver (football), basketball, boxing, rugby, cricket and tennis. While not listed in the Gaming Board of Tanzania sportsbook list, BikoSports claims to have valid license and even lists its number in the footer.

Throne Bet

GBT License No. SBI000000024