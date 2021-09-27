Bandits free 10 abducted Nigerian students, keep 11

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Abuja. Barely a week after the release by bandits of 10 Bethel Baptist High School students, another 10 abducted learners have been released. This leaves 11 students in the hands of the bandits.

About 121 students were abducted by bandits on July 5, 2021 from their school located in Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, north west Nigeria.

The bandits have been releasing the students in piecemeal depending on the number of parents who have paid ransom.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev John Hayab, confirmed that the students were released Sunday afternoon.

“Yes, 10 more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with the bandits. We thank all Nigerians for their prayers and support. [We are] trusting God that the rest will be released very soon,” Rev Hayab said.





Confirmed release

The Kaduna state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr Muhammad Jalige, also confirmed the release of the students.

Ten students were freed on September 18 in series of releases after the bandits received ransoms.

The bandits invaded the school, which is located some few kilometres away from Kaduna metropolis, abducted students and demanded $400,000 (N200 million) ransom.

Out of the 121 students forcefully taken away from their hostels when the school came under attack, 28 of them were released on July 25 after ransom was paid.

Thereafter, 15 more students were freed their abductors on August 22.

More students were later freed, and the latest release on Sunday brings the total number of those who have regained freedom so far to 110.