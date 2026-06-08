Procurement system exposes flaws as PCCB saves Sh116.2m in Tanga projects

Tanga. The government electronic procurement system (NeST) has exposed weaknesses in the implementation of education projects in the Tanga Region, leading to savings of more than Sh116.2 million.
The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB in the region said the savings were achieved after identifying procurement gaps and ensuring corrective measures were taken to resume stalled projects.
Tanga Regional PCCB commander Ramadhan Ndwata made the revelation on Monday, June 8, 2026, during a press conference on the bureau’s performance for the period January to March 2026.