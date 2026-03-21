Rising jet fuel prices hit African airlines as supply tightens

Cape Town. Airlines across Africa are grappling with sharply rising jet fuel prices as global supply disruptions linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continue to ripple through energy markets.
The crisis has exposed Africa’s heavy reliance on imported fuel, with about 70 percent of jet fuel and kerosene supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Since the conflict escalated in late February, shipments through the key route have slowed significantly, tightening availability and pushing prices higher.