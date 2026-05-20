Rwanda says Mozambique has secured funds for it to continue Cabo Delgado mission

Johannesburg. Rwanda's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Mozambique had secured the funds for Rwanda's army to ​continue its deployment in the insurgency-hit and gas-rich ‌Cabo Delgado province.

Rwanda sent troops to northern Mozambique in 2021, at Mozambique's request, to help stabilise areas previously overrun by an ​Islamic State-linked insurgency.

Its mission was partly funded by ​the European Union, which Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier ⁠Nduhungirehe said had become reluctant to provide funding.

"This ​year, Rwanda... decided to deal exclusively with the Government of ​Mozambique, which, in its turn, has secured and will continue to secure the necessary funding for the Rwandan security forces in Cabo ​Delgado," he wrote on X.

He did not say ​how much funding had been secured or for how long. Mozambique's government ‌did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rwanda had warned in March that it may withdraw its troops if adequate funding could not be secured, after Bloomberg reported ​that the EU ​was not ⁠planning to renew its support.

The terms of Mozambique's agreement with Rwanda have never been ​made public.