Uganda’s Ghetto Kids set for FIFA World Cup spotlight with Shakira

By  Beatrice Materu

Journalist

Mwananchi Communication Limited

Ugandan dance sensation Ghetto Kids are set for a major global spotlight after being invited by Colombian superstar Shakira to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show.

In a video shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 20, Shakira revealed the invitation while speaking about ‘Dai Dai’, the tournament’s official song featuring Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

She praised global fan engagement with the track, highlighting the surge of dance videos inspired by the song across social media.

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“I’ve already invited the Ghetto Kids from Uganda,” she said, naming the group among international dance creators contributing to the song’s viral momentum.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Founded in 2014 by Dauda Kavuma, the Ghetto Kids are a dance and music group made up of children from the Katwe slums in Kampala.

The group first gained international attention after a homemade dance video to Eddy Kenzo’s hit song Sitya Loss went viral.

Since then, they have appeared on major international platforms, including French Montana’s Unforgettable music video and performances linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In 2023, the troupe also earned a Golden Buzzer during their appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, further cementing their reputation as one of Africa’s most recognisable youth dance groups.

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