Uganda’s Ghetto Kids set for FIFA World Cup spotlight with Shakira

Ugandan dance sensation Ghetto Kids are set for a major global spotlight after being invited by Colombian superstar Shakira to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show.
In a video shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 20, Shakira revealed the invitation while speaking about ‘Dai Dai’, the tournament’s official song featuring Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.
She praised global fan engagement with the track, highlighting the surge of dance videos inspired by the song across social media.