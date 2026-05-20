Government allocates Sh482 million for Mbeya’s accident-prone Mlima Nyoka bypass road

Mbeya. The government has allocated more than Sh482 million for the construction of a modern bridge in Uyole Valley, Mbeya Region, as part of efforts to improve transport connectivity and boost economic activities along the Mlima Nyoka bypass road.

Mlima Nyoka and Shamwengo are among the areas along the Tanzania-Zambia Highway (TANZAM) highway known for frequent accidents caused by steep slopes and sharp bends.

The government has been implementing different measures to improve safety and transport infrastructure, including road expansion, installation of lighting in dangerous sections, and strengthening emergency and health services.

The project involves the construction of a bridge in Utukuyu Street, Uyole Valley, on a 17-kilometre bypass route linking Uyole to Kasumulu in Kyela District near the Tanzania-Malawi border and extending to Songwe.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) acting Mbeya regional manager, Mr Justine Mrope, said the government decided to invest in the project after recognising the importance of improving accessibility and easing movement of goods and people.

He said the valley had previously been difficult to cross due to poor infrastructure and the existence of a small bridge incapable of supporting heavy vehicles.

“Large vehicles could not pass through the area because of weak infrastructure, causing serious inconvenience to residents, traders and transporters,” said Mr Mrope.

He added that the project is intended to improve infrastructure along the bypass route, create alternative transport access, and support economic activities, particularly agriculture.

“Once completed, the bridge will connect Uyole to Kasumulu at the Tanzania-Malawi border and become an important corridor for trade and economic activities,” he said.

According to Mr Mrope, construction works have already reached an advanced stage, including preparations for concrete works and foundation activities, while some sections between Mlima Nyoka and central Uyole are already passable.

Reducing congestion on TANZAM highway

Mr Mrope said the bypass road would also help ease traffic congestion along the TANZAM highway, especially during accidents, road maintenance and emergencies.

“This bridge will provide a reliable alternative route to Kasumulu and surrounding areas, reducing pressure on the TANZAM highway and improving movement for motorists,” he said.

Residents welcome project

Residents around Uyole Valley welcomed the project, saying it would significantly improve transport and economic activities in the area.

A resident of Unyakyusa Street, Mr Japhel Ndemwa, said the crossing challenge had existed for more than five decades and had severely affected residents during rainy seasons.

“During heavy rains, people could not cross the valley and economic activities would come to a complete standstill. This challenge has existed for more than 50 years,” he said.

He added that the bridge would greatly benefit farmers who depend on transporting crops to markets.

Another resident, Ms Eniva Solomoni, said the lack of a safe and reliable route had also affected access to healthcare services, especially for pregnant women and patients travelling to health facilities.