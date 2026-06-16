South Africa's Ramaphosa warns against scapegoating migrants for economic woes

Johannesburg. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday warned against blaming migrants for the country’s economic challenges, saying foreign nationals should not be made scapegoats for South Africa’s problems.

The country has experienced a wave of protests and, at times, violent attacks against African migrants in recent weeks, driven by anti-immigrant groups that accuse them of contributing to unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

Speaking during National Youth Day commemorations in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said South Africans, particularly young people, were understandably frustrated by these challenges.

South Africa’s youth unemployment rate stands at 46 percent, while the country continues to grapple with high levels of violent crime and persistent inequality more than 30 years after the end of apartheid.

“Addressing these challenges requires practical solutions, not the scapegoating of vulnerable people,” Ramaphosa said.