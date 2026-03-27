South Africa says France withdrew G7 invitation to Ramaphosa amid reported US pressure

South Africa’s presidency says France has withdrawn an invitation for President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the upcoming G7 summit, citing pressure from the United States, in a move that highlights growing diplomatic tensions between Pretoria and Washington.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the government was informed through diplomatic channels that France had rescinded the invitation after what he described as sustained pressure from the US.
According to the presidency, Washington had allegedly threatened to boycott the summit if South Africa was included.