South Africa says France withdrew G7 invitation to Ramaphosa amid reported US pressure

South Africa’s presidency says France has withdrawn an invitation for President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the upcoming G7 summit, citing pressure from the United States, in a move that highlights growing diplomatic tensions between Pretoria and Washington.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the government was informed through diplomatic channels that France had rescinded the invitation after what he described as sustained pressure from the US.

According to the presidency, Washington had allegedly threatened to boycott the summit if South Africa was included.

The G7 summit, scheduled to take place in Évian-les-Bains, France, is expected to bring together leaders of the world’s largest advanced economies, along with selected guest nations.

South Africa, while not a member, has regularly been invited in previous years due to its influence on the African continent.

Magwenya said Pretoria had accepted the decision and acknowledged the pressure faced by France, adding that South Africa remains committed to resolving disputes through dialogue.

However, both France and the United States have denied that the decision was influenced by external pressure.

French officials said the choice of invited countries was based on their own diplomatic priorities, including inviting Kenya instead, while Washington rejected claims that it intervened.