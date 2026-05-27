Israeli strike in Gaza kills new head of Hamas military, his wife and their 2 children

The new commander of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Odeh, has been killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a residential building in Gaza City, days after the death of his predecessor in a similar attack.

Hamas confirmed on Wednesday that Odeh died alongside his wife and two children after missiles struck the upper floors of the al-Kayali building in one of Gaza City’s busiest market areas ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Local medics said dozens of people were injured as rescue teams struggled to reach the damaged upper floors due to congestion and the scale of destruction.

Israel’s military and Shin Bet security agency said the operation followed months of intelligence surveillance tracking Odeh and his close associates. Israeli Prime Minister Donald Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu’s office described Odeh as one of the “architects” of the October 7 attack on Israel.

The strike comes despite an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with violence continuing across Gaza. Hamas has accused Israel of repeatedly violating the truce, while Israel insists it retains the right to target Hamas operatives.