Ugandan Kasekende steps down as CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania

Ugandan banking veteran Herman Kasekende has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Head of Coverage at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, effective May 26, 2026, ending a distinguished regional career spanning more than two decades.
He will be succeeded by Geoffrey Mchangila, who assumes leadership of the bank’s Tanzanian franchise.
Kasekende is widely regarded as a transformative figure in East African banking, credited with advancing SME financing and strengthening corporate partnerships across the region.