Ugandan Kasekende steps down as CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania

Ugandan banking veteran Herman Kasekende has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Head of Coverage at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, effective May 26, 2026, ending a distinguished regional career spanning more than two decades.

He will be succeeded by Geoffrey Mchangila, who assumes leadership of the bank’s Tanzanian franchise.

Kasekende is widely regarded as a transformative figure in East African banking, credited with advancing SME financing and strengthening corporate partnerships across the region.

His tenure began in Uganda in 1998, rising to become the first Ugandan CEO of Standard Chartered Uganda in 2012, a milestone that reshaped local leadership in international banking.

He later served in regional roles across Nairobi, Kenya, before leading operations in Tanzania from July 2022, where he focused on sustainable growth and financial inclusion.

Industry colleagues credit him with pioneering SME banking centres and landmark financing deals that boosted private sector development.

Beyond banking, Kasekende has also been involved in governance and advisory roles across East Africa. His departure marks the end of an era in regional banking leadership.