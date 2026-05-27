Uganda shuts border with DRC with immediate effect as Ebola outbreak intensifies

Ugandan authorities have closed the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo with immediate effect as a rare Ebola outbreak, identified as the Bundibugyo strain, intensifies in the region.

The decision follows a sharp rise in suspected cases in eastern Congo, now approaching 1,000, alongside growing concern over infections among Ugandan health workers exposed before the outbreak was officially declared on May 15.

The Ministry of Health says only emergency crossings will be permitted for response teams, cargo and security operations, with mandatory 21-day isolation for entrants from Congo.

The World Health Organization has discouraged border closures, warning they may drive movement through unmonitored routes along the porous frontier.

Congo has confirmed 101 cases and is investigating more than 3,000 contacts, with at least 220 suspected deaths. Uganda has recorded seven cases, including a fatality in Kampala, while authorities report rising exposure among frontline workers and their families.

Health responders face insecurity, limited equipment and community resistance in eastern Congo, where armed conflict complicates containment efforts.