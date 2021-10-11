NSSF hails Kagera Sugar for timely remittances

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Policy, Coordination, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability Hon. Jenista Mhagama, has said President Samia Suluhu Hassan is determined to increase investment in the country.

She however said that government government’s main task is to create facilitative and conducive environment to local and foreign investors to ensure that they are not left stranded.

That was said during her visit at Kagera Sugar to observe the investment implemented in compliance with labour laws especially trend of remitting contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Ms Mhagama said the government would like to see the investment at Kagera Sugar move forward for the betterment of the country and that Tanzania gets sufficient sugar production to sell for both local and foreign market.

She said, Kagera Sugar Industry despite creating jobs to youth is also a leading employer in Kagera region with over 8,000 employees with monthly contributions of Sh540 million to NSSF.

Mhagama made clear that NSSF is legally obligated to register members from private and informal sectors, to collect contributions whereby

the collected money is invested in projects that contribute to economic growth of the country.

On the other side, Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Prof Faustine Kamuzora congratulated NSSF in Kagera for addressing and reducing member complaints for more than 90 percent.

Acting NSSF Director of Operations Cosmas Sasi speaking on behalf of the Fund’s Director General Masha Mshomba said Kagera Sugar Company is a big stakeholder to NSSF with 8,000 employees.

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar Investor Seif Seif thanked the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan for being visionary in advancing country’s local industries.

Speaking on behalf of other Workers, Engineer Atungoza Phinis who is plant operator said, Kagera Sugar have created jobs to youth and that they are happy and impressed with operations as their contributions are also remitted at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).