Samia pledges drone stations to tackle wildlife threats in Lake Zone

Maswa. The CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has pledged expansion use of drone surveillance stations across the Lake Zone, starting with Maswa District, to help tackle the persistent problem of wild animals invading villages and destroying farms.

Addressing a campaign rally in Maswa, Shinyanga Region, on Friday, October 11, 2025, President Hassan said the initiative was part of her government’s ongoing measures to protect both citizens and crops near game reserves.

“I want to assure you that the government has started taking concrete steps. Just yesterday (Friday), one of the monitoring centres here in Maswa received new equipment, including drones capable of detecting animals leaving the parks and directing rangers to drive them back,” she said.

“We will build more of these centres across this region and other parts of the Lake Zone to ensure people and their farms are safe,” added President Hassan.

The CCM flagbearer told residents that her administration has made major strides in improving vital sectors such as education, water, health, electricity, agriculture, and livestock.

She emphasised that her government would continue to complete ongoing projects and initiate new ones to ensure every Tanzanian enjoys quality social services.

“We have achieved a lot in education, water, health, and electricity. But our work is not done yet. We are continuing to ensure that every citizen has access to clean water and health services close to their respective home,” she said.

President Hassan reaffirmed her administration’s determination to connect every hamlet to electricity, describing power as a cornerstone of both development and safety.

“Electricity means progress, it means security, and it brings light into our homes. Just as we pray to God for divine light, in this world, our light is electricity,” she said to loud applause.

“We have already connected all villages, and now we are moving to connect every hamlet. Our goal is for every household to have electricity,” she added.

Turning to agriculture, President Hassan highlighted her government’s continued support for farmers through fertiliser and input subsidies, irrigation projects, and livestock vaccination programmes.

“We have made good progress with fertiliser subsidies and farm inputs. We’ve renovated and built new cattle markets, and irrigation remains our top priority,” she explained.

“By 2030, when I retire to my village, I want to see the agriculture sector growing by at least 10 percent annually, up from the current four or five percent,” stressed the CCM presidential hopeful.

She added that her administration is promoting the establishment of processing industries for agricultural, livestock, and fishery products to create employment opportunities for graduates from vocational and technical training centres.

“We want our young people to find jobs in processing industries, turning our farm, livestock, and fish products into finished goods,” she said.

President Hassan also mentioned major infrastructure projects designed to boost the Simiyu economy, including the Sh18 billion Maswa bypass road and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line from Arusha, which will pass through Maswa.

“The SGR will have a major station here in Maswa for both passengers and cargo. This will open up new business opportunities for our people,” she said.

Earlier, CCM Simiyu Regional Chairperson, Ms Shamsa Mohamed commended the government for major reforms in the cotton sector and efforts to address long-standing challenges facing farmers.

“Previously, our cotton farmers faced many difficulties, but the government has supplied fertilisers and pesticides,” she said.

“Through the Ministry of Agriculture, we now have an investor who will build a factory in Itilima. Since Simiyu leads the country in cotton production, this competition will raise prices for our farmers,” added the regional CCM chair.

Ms Shamsa also acknowledged the ongoing challenge of wildlife in villages near conservation areas but expressed optimism that the 2025–2030 implementation plan, including the drone programme, will provide a lasting solution.

“Many villages border wildlife reserves, which causes human-wildlife conflict. But with these new drone centres, I’m confident this problem will soon be history,” she said.

President Hassan concluded her speech with a confident appeal to voters to maintain their trust in CCM, citing the party’s proven record of delivery.