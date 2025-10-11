Government strengthens life skills education to empower girls

Dar es Salaam. As the world observes the International Day of the Girl Child, the government is enhancing life skills education in schools to promote gender equality and empower students, particularly girls, to become confident, resilient, and active contributors to society.

The Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) Director of Curriculum Training, Dr Fika Mwakabungu, said the government is equipping teachers to integrate life skills effectively into the learning process.

Speaking during the commemoration on Saturday, October 11, 2025, Dr Mwakabungu highlighted the need to empower teachers to create gender-responsive learning environments.

“In 2023, we revised training policies to define seven core areas of life skills education,” said Dr Mwakabungu, adding that teachers have been trained and provided with guides to implement these skills, with ongoing professional development supporting their integration into the curriculum.

She noted that the competence-based curriculum emphasises critical thinking and action, with inclusive education for both boys and girls as a priority.

A monitoring system, including platforms such as Call Vox, tracks progress and gathers feedback.

“A key initiative is led by Room to Read, in collaboration with TIE, to develop education programmes focusing on life skills, particularly for girls. The programme fosters self-awareness, confidence, cooperation, and goal-setting,” she said.

She added that the day aims to help girls become self-aware, connect with others, and achieve their goals.

School Quality Controller at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ms Catherine Kyando, commended the government for aligning reforms with Room to Read’s mission.

“The impact is visible, significant progress is being made in our country,” she said.

Room to Read Tanzania Country Director, Ms Joan Minja, said girls, once marginalised, are now recognised as key drivers of development.

“When you invest in a girl child, you help move the world forward,” she said.

From a legal and policy perspective, the Assistant Director of Child Rights and Development at the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Needs, Mr Mathias Haule, said the Ministry plays a crucial role in safeguarding child rights.

He emphasised protecting children from abuse to ensure they grow into productive members of their families and society.

“Children must be nurtured through education and faith, free from discrimination based on race, gender, or poverty,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to helping all children, particularly girls, reach their full potential.

“I am the change; I live as a girl on the frontline,” he added, echoing the event’s empowering theme.

Meanwhile, Gender Equality Portfolio, GEO Programme Manager, Ms Hadija Hassan, stressed the importance of addressing foundational challenges, including literacy and equitable access to education.

“Development begins with an educated child. We envision a world without reading barriers and gender inequality,” she said.

She noted that GEO and Room to Read have reached over 45 million children across 28 countries, including extensive work in Tanzania’s four regions and 20 districts.

Their efforts include supporting 117 government schools, with girls’ attendance and participation closely monitored to ensure sustained engagement.